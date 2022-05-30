Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Win Bose Home Speaker News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz contest. The contest will select one winner based on the lucky draw and win a free Bose Home speaker as the prize. As usual, this quiz contest under the Funzone section has been hosted alongside other quiz contests that are live.

There will be other prizes including up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance via the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz. This cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance can be used to buy products on Amazon India or make bill payments.

The Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz is found alongside other quiz contests including the Amazon iQOO Neo Series Quiz, Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz, Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Quiz, and more.

Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer

Here's the answer to the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz contest.

Question: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

The Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz is held from May 25, 2022 to June 7, 2022. As per the contest page, the winners will be announced after the quiz contest and all the eligible winners will get their rewards on or before August 10, 2022. You can access this spin and win quiz contest only via the app and not via the website.

As mentioned above, there will be multiple prizes as a part of this quiz contest. You can win various prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get. Below are the prizes that the Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win Quiz provide for participants. You can win a unit of Bose Home speaker via this quiz based on your luck.

1 winner will get a Bose Home speaker.

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

4 winners will get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

40 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

400 winners will get Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

As usual, to participate in this Amazon Entertainment Edition Spin and Win quiz contest, you need to be at least 18 years of age. It is mandatory to be a legal resident of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon while creating the account and have a billing address as well.

If you are declared a winner, then you must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

