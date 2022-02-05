Amazon February Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Get Free MacBook Air News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced new quiz contests for this month named the February Edition games. One of these contests will allow you to win the MacBook Air. Besides, you can also get the Amazon Pay balance as a reward. The new contest is a spin and win contest which means you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel.

Then participants need to answer one question correctly to enter the prize pool. The quiz will run until Feb 28, 2022, and the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots. Check here how to play the Amazon February Edition Spin & Win Quiz to win free MacBook Air.

Amazon February Edition Spin And Win MacBook Air: How To Find?

To find the Amazon February Edition Spin And Win Quiz, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Since Amazon quizzes are not available on the web version, only available on the mobile app. Once you install the app, you need to log in to your Amazon account or you can also create a new account by giving your contact details.

Now, you'll have to open the Amazon app and then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone section to find the contest. Alternatively, you can swipe down on the home page to find the Amazon February Edition Spin And Win quiz. After that, click on the Amazon February Edition Spin And Win MacBook Air banner to start the game. After spinning the wheel, answer one question which answer is enlisted below here.

Question: Which one is the February Birth Flowers?

Answer: Violets

Amazon February Edition Spin And Win Quiz Prizes

The Amazon February Edition Spin And Win quiz has also a total of six slices like other spin and win quizzes. One slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". It is also important to note that if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:

MacBook Air M1 (1 winner)

Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance (5 winners)

Amazon February Edition Spin And Win Quiz: Criteria & How To Collect Prize?

After Amazon confirms winners, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Also, the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on March 1, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before April 30, 2022. Further, participants will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped.

There are some criteria including if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

