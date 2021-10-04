Amazon Puma Quiz Answers: Chance To Win Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Puma Quiz is the latest contest in the Amazon FunZone section which will give you a chance to win Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance. For that, you need to answer five questions correctly. One wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. So, if you are looking for Amazon Puma quiz answers, let's dive into details.

Amazon Puma Quiz: How To Play?

Firstly, go to the Amazon mobile app, if you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. As the Amazon Quizzes are only available on the mobile app.

After that, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Now, head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > Programs and Features >FunZone. Finally, you can see the Amazon Puma quiz banner under the ''Lastest games this week'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Puma Quiz: Prize, Criteria, And More

Amazon Puma quiz is now live on the e-commerce site and will be live until October 15. There are a total of 100 prizes that will be given under this contest and the winners will be selected by a random draw of lots. One can check winners' names by going to the winner section by October 12. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS.

Additionally, the prize amount will be credited to the winners' accounts on or before October 30, 2021. Criteria for the Amazon Puma quiz include the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Puma Quiz Answers

Question 1: What campaign did Puma launch with cricketer Virat Kohli?

Answer: Sock them

Question 2: What is the PUMA tagline?

Answer: Forever Faster

Question 3: Which of the following Indian sport-stars are associated with PUMA?

Answer: KL Rahul

Question 4: PUMA is the apparel sponsor of which cricket franchise?

Answer: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Question 5: ___ is the latest addition to the running shoes range from PUMA.

Answer: Nitro

