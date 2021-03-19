Just In
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 19, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance
As usual, Amazon is hosting the daily quiz contest for its users. In addition to the other sales and promotional activities, the daily quiz contests are live for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM and users will be able to get lucrative prizes from the online retailer. Today, if you provide correct answers to the questions asked and get selected in the lucky draw, you will get Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
Besides the daily quiz, Amazon India is also hosting the Funzone March Carnival quiz from March 19 to March 23 wherein users can win prizes worth up to Rs. 30 Lakh. Let's take a look at the correct answers to the Amazon daily quiz from here.
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 19, 2021
Remember that to win this prize, you should answer all the questions correctly. Once you do so, you will be chosen for the lucky draw. If you are fortunate enough to be chosen in the lucky draw as well, then you will get the prize of Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. So, here we at Gizbot have listed the questions and correct answers for the same so that you can try your luck in today's quiz.
Question 1: Which is the National animal of Scotland?
Answer: Unicorn
Question 2: What is Harry Potter's owl's name?
Answer: Hedwig
Question 3: Which sport has been played on the moon?
Answer: Golf
Question 4: Where was the first solid chocolate bar made?
Answer: The UK
Question 5: What color is an aircraft's black box?
Answer: Orange
Once you answer these questions correctly, you will be chosen for the lucky draw to increase your possibilities of being a winner of the daily prize.
Do keep in mind that you need to have the Amazon India app installed on your Android or iOS device to take part in the quiz contest. This is the main eligibility criterion to win the daily quiz contest.
