Google Datally app launched: Android users can now control and save mobile data and do more

Now you can better manage the usage of your mobile data. Well, Google has just launched a new app and it is specifically designed to help Android phone users understand, control and save on their expensive mobile data.

The app which has been named as Datally will allow users to track their data usage in real time, and get personalized recommendations on saving data along with notifications of public Wi-Fi spots available nearby.

"Mobile data is expensive for many people around the world. And what's worse, it's hard to figure out where it all goes. That's why we built Datally, an app that helps you to control, save more and do more with your data. We've been testing Datally in the Philippines for the past few months, and people are saving up to 30 percent on their data," Caesar Sengupta, Vice President, Next Billion Users, Google, said in a press note.

Datally is an initiative of Google's Next Billion Users division that aims to make Internet services more accessible even in countries with limited technology infrastructure. Besides, tests of the app were conducted in the Philippines and the results showed that Datally could help save users up to 30 percent on their data as per Google.

Besides, Datally helps users to do three things. First, it allows users to see data usage on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis and get personalized recommendations for how they can save more. Secondly, it also helps users block background data usage and track real-time data usage while using each of the apps. "It's like a speedometer for your data," Google said. And lastly, Datally also tells users if they are near public Wi-Fi so that they can save on data.

While this app seems like a useful tool, it is globally available for download on the Google Play Store for all phones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher.

Source: IANS