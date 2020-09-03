Is AppLock Banned Or Not? Know About Founder, Developer, Company And Country Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

AppLock is among the 118 Chinese apps that were banned by the Indian Ministry of Information and Technology on September 2. This is not the first time that the Indian government has banned popular Chinese apps. The new list includes PUBG, MV Master, Beauty Camera Plus, and many more.

As per a statement via the Ministry, the applications were ''prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of India.'' Some of the apps that were banned yesterday are still available on Play Store such as MV Master, AppLock Lite.

What Is AppLock?

With this AppLock, one can apply security layers to messages, contact details, call lists, and other apps. You can secure your various application with the AppLock's PIN number or pattern. AppLock is a very useful app that prevents accessing the apps without the password.

Know About Founder, Developer, Company And Country Details Of AppLock

The application was launched in 2012, developed by DoMobile. The company is based in Hong Kong. As it is outside of China but Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China.

Alternative To AppLock

There are so many alternatives to AppLock namely IVYMobi AppLock, LEO Privacy Guard, Advanced Protection Applock, and more. These applications also offer similar features as the AppLock.

Is AppLock Banned In India?

Yes, AppLock is officially banned in India. It is no more available on the Play Store. However, the AppLock Lite is still available on Play Store. Previously, there was a lot of controversy over Tiktok ban because many people used to earn money from it. However, there does not seem to be much debate about the PUBG ban. As there are so many alternative games including COD, Fortnite.

