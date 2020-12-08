Just In
Most Liked And Retweeted Tweets India 2020: Actor Vijay’s Selfie, Virat Kohli’s Update, More
Twitter India's latest post wraps up 2020 with still a few weeks to go. The #ThisHappened hashtag highlights the most retweeted tweets in India and gives users a recap of the most prominent and trending moments on the platform. Interestingly, first on the list is Actor Vijay's selfie with fans, which dominated Tamil Twitter and became the most-liked tweet.
2020 will be known as the year of the pandemic for years to come. It seems like the COVID-19 virus and the pandemic was the most discussed topic on the popular social media platform. "From the fight against this global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic, to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year," Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India said in a press release.
Twitter’s #ThisHappened Recap Of 2020
Tamil actor Vijay's tweet, which was retweeted 145,000 times on the platform, was followed by cricketer Virat Kohli and actor wife Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement. The announcement received 645,000 likes on Twitter. Another highlight retweeted post in sports was former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni's post expressing appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter.
Apart from movies and cricket, the most retweeted post in politics was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post of lighting lamps of hope during the pandemic. PM's post had more than 100,000 retweets.
In the business section, the most retweeted tweet was a post by Ratan Tata, who announced Rs. 5,00,00,00,000 towards protecting and empowering communities affected by the pandemic. It saw more than 50,000 retweets on the platform. Also, the tweet by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan noting he was tested positive for COVID-19 became the most quoted tweet on the platform this year in India.
Apart from the most retweeted posts and liked posts, the Twitter recap also talks about the most popular and widely used hashtag on the platform. The most obvious one is #COVID19, followed by #SushantSinghRajput. The list also included #Hathras and #IPL2020. Also, the most tweeted meme ran with the #Binod hashtag.
Adding to the list is #FarmersProtest, which is one of the latest additions on Twitter. With still a few weeks to go, we can expect to see more memes, interactive posts, and more on Twitter.
