ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PayU India Launches Mobile App For MSME Merchants: Aims To Ease Business

    By
    |

    PayU India has launched a mobile app for merchants enabling them to manage their business on-the-go. The new mobile app gives merchants complete access to their account where they can monitor requests for payments and their business performance. PayU said that the new multi-functional mobile app aims to target up to 63 million MSME merchants.

    PayU India Launches Mobile App For MSME Merchants

     

    PayU Mobile App: A Digital Payments Platform For Merchants

    With the new PayU mobile app, MSME merchants can now create their digital identity. The app also enables merchants to send payments requests through WhatsApp, SMS or emails to customers. Customer invoices can be generated through itemized invoices. They can also create a personalised website to collect payments from customers.

    The PayU app will also provide instant query resolution besides a detailed dashboard for payments. The dashboard helps merchants to evaluate their business performance, revenue flow, and other monetary issues. The mobile app gives merchants real-time updates about their business performance and payment requests. Additionally, these payment requests can be monitored remotely as merchants have complete access to their accounts.

    PayU Mobile Platform For Business Management

    The PayU mobile app is available on the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android users. PayU believes that the new app will provide the platform with a competitive edge over other digital payment players. However, it will still largely depend on the number of MSME merchants who will use PayU's mobile app to reach the target audience.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: payu apps news
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue