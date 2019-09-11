Just In
PayU India Launches Mobile App For MSME Merchants: Aims To Ease Business
PayU India has launched a mobile app for merchants enabling them to manage their business on-the-go. The new mobile app gives merchants complete access to their account where they can monitor requests for payments and their business performance. PayU said that the new multi-functional mobile app aims to target up to 63 million MSME merchants.
PayU Mobile App: A Digital Payments Platform For Merchants
With the new PayU mobile app, MSME merchants can now create their digital identity. The app also enables merchants to send payments requests through WhatsApp, SMS or emails to customers. Customer invoices can be generated through itemized invoices. They can also create a personalised website to collect payments from customers.
The PayU app will also provide instant query resolution besides a detailed dashboard for payments. The dashboard helps merchants to evaluate their business performance, revenue flow, and other monetary issues. The mobile app gives merchants real-time updates about their business performance and payment requests. Additionally, these payment requests can be monitored remotely as merchants have complete access to their accounts.
PayU Mobile Platform For Business Management
The PayU mobile app is available on the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android users. PayU believes that the new app will provide the platform with a competitive edge over other digital payment players. However, it will still largely depend on the number of MSME merchants who will use PayU's mobile app to reach the target audience.
