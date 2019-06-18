ENGLISH

    Play Google Pay Tez Shots Cricket Game – How To Win Scratch Cards Up To Rs. 3,300

    By
    |

    Google Pay is a popular and widely used UPI payments platform. Now, the service has hit the headlines as it lets you win scratch cards by playing the Tez Shots game. This is a cricket game within Google Pay and it requires you to score runs in order to win card coupons worth up to Rs. 3,300. Notably, you need to reach a specific milestone to get scratch coupons.

    Play Google Pay Tez Shots Cricket Game – How To Win Scratch Cards

     

    With the Tez Shots game, you can score as many runs as you want and play the game any number of times to unlock the rewards. The rewards can be obtained as a scratch card during the offer period. Well, this offer is valid until July 31, 2019.

    How To Win Scratch Cards Using Tez Shot Game

    To win scratch cards by playing the Google Pay Tez Shots game, you need to swing your bat to every ball coming your way and score runs. The overall score is nothing but the total runs you in all the games you have played. If you reach a milestone of 100 runs, then you can win a scratch card of Rs. 50. And, if you score 500 runs, then you get Rs. 100 scratch card.

    Who Is Eligible To Take Part?

    Currently, the Tez Shot game is available only for the Android users of Google Pay. To get this game, you need to update your Google Pay app to the latest version. And, you will get the Tez Shots game under the Promotions banner. This game is similar to the cricket game preloaded on feature phones.

     

    So, why wait when you have an offer to earn rewards to play a game? Update your Google Pay app now and start playing the Tez Shots cricket game to earn rewards up to Rs. 3,300.

    Talking about Google Pay, it is a leading digital payment app. It was launched initially in 2017 as Tez and was rebranded Google Pay last year. The company has offered many promotional activities in the past too letting users earn money on sending and receiving files, etc.

    Read More About: google google pay news apps
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 21:52 [IST]
