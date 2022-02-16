Windows 11 Gets Android Apps, New Taskbar Features; Revamped Music Player, Notes App Included News oi-Megha Rawat

Native Android app support is one of Windows 11's most appealing features. Microsoft showcased how Android apps would run on Windows, but it was not ready in time for users. Microsoft announced last month that Android app compatibility, as well as other enhancements, will be available in February. It's finally here. Windows 11 now allows you to download and use Android apps through the Amazon Appstore, which is currently in beta.

Amazon Appstore Available On Windows 11

Microsoft has revealed that the Amazon Appstore now has over 1,000 apps and games for Windows 11. This is a far larger library than what was available on Windows 11 during the beta phase. Apps like Uber, Audible, and TikTok, as well as games like Subway Surfers, are now available for download.

Users need to assure beforehand if their PC can handle them. Microsoft has specified certain minimum system requirements for your PC, including 8GB of RAM, an SSD, and a suitable processor.

"To get started with the preview, open and update the Microsoft Store (click Get updates in Microsoft Store > Library), search for your favorite titles, or browse our new curated collection of mobile apps and games; once you've found what you're looking for, install them through the Amazon Appstore.

However, thanks to emulators like BlueStack, Android apps aren't new to Windows. Nonetheless, by enabling Android apps natively, Windows 11 eliminates the requirement for an emulator. As a result, Windows 11 will execute Android apps in the same way that Windows apps do.

New Taskbar Features Available For Windows 11

Unfortunately, because many apps aren't designed to function on a huge screen, you'll usually view them in vertical mode. The Windows Subsystem for Android, which runs Amazon Appstore in a Hyper-V Virtual Machine and communicates with Android API, enables native Android compatibility on the next Windows.

In the end, Windows 11 will be able to officially support Android. That also implies that the support isn't restricted to Amazon, which isn't as well-known for Android as Google. As a result, Google has announced the Play Games app for Windows in a few chosen countries, bringing official Android games from your phone to your PC.

Although the catalog is tiny at the present, Google has great hopes because it does not want Amazon to be the driving force behind Android's adoption on Windows 11.

The Taskbar now has a mute/unmute button and a Share this window option for Teams calls, as well as a reworked Media Player that replaces Groove Music and a redesigned Notes app.

The Windows 11 upgrade is now available to all users worldwide, although Android support may be limited to users in the United States.

