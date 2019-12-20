ENGLISH

    How To Take Good Low-Light Photographs Of Moving Objects On Vivo V17

    By
    |

    You might have seen low-light photos of moving objects on your social media feed. Have you ever wondered how are such images taken? At least I did. I recently attended Vivo's Night-Walk in Bengaluru to explore the camera capabilities of the Vivo V17 with the ace photographer Ranjan Sharma.

    How To Take Good Low-Light Photographs Of Moving Objects On Vivo V17

     

    I was pretty confident about my photography skills, and I started taking random photos. Some came out well, and some didn't. As time passed, there was no light and I started to use the pro mode on the Vivo V17 to get some better shots.

    I had a basic knowledge that decreasing ISO and increasing shutter speed will get me good results. I started using permutation and combination, and I was not happy with the results. Then, I showed some of the photos that I captured that night to Ranjan Sharma and asked his suggestion on how to capture low-light photos with moving objects on a smartphone.

    Then, Ranjan took my phone and changed parameters like ISO and EV. To be precise, he set the ISO to 50 and EV to -1. And depending on the scene, the shutter speed would automatically change itself.

    How To Take Good Low-Light Photographs Of Moving Objects On Vivo V17

    Then, I again started taking photos, and to my surprise, the photos came out much better with a lot of details and the light passing effect that I was looking for. Here are some of the same images that I took that day.

     

    Though these photos were captured on the Vivo V17, these settings should work on any smartphone with a professional or manual mode. You can also tweak these numbers a bit to get better results. In fact, the same settings can also be used on professional cameras as well.

    Pro/Manual Mode Camera Settings To Capture Moving Objects In Night

    How To Take Good Low-Light Photographs Of Moving Objects On Vivo V17

    • EV: -1
    • ISO: 50
    • White Balance: Low Light
    • AF: AF
    • Shutter Speed: 4 to 6 seconds

    vivo vivo v17
    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 15:12 [IST]
