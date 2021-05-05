ENGLISH

    10 Tech Gifts For This Mother's Day 2021 Ideas

    By
    |

    Mother's Day is around the corner and it is time to celebrate it with gadgets. Gone are the days when moms were considered naive to technology and gadgets. These days, moms have broken the stereotype and are quite tech-savvy. Even if they aren't too savvy, they do use gadgets such as smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, laptops, and cameras like anyone else.

    10 Tech Gifts For This Mother's Day 2021 Ideas
     

    Keeping this change in trend in mind, Gizbot lists the 10 tech gifts that you can gift your mom this Mother's Day. Browse through the ideas and get to know what gift you are going to gift your mother and make her happy on May 9, 2021.

    Smartphone Gifts For Smart Mothers

    Smartphone Gifts For Smart Mothers

    If your mother is smart enough to handle all the core functionalities of a smartphone, then you can upgrade her old smartphone to a brand new one this Mother's Day.

    Smartwatches Gift Ideas Smart And Fashionista Moms

    Smartwatches Gift Ideas Smart And Fashionista Moms

    Smartwatches are no more bought only for their functionality. You can also buy smartwatches as they add to the style quotient. For your smart and fashionista mom, you can buy a smartwatch and impress her.

    Smart Band Gift Ideas For Fitness Freaks
     

    Smart Band Gift Ideas For Fitness Freaks

    Is your mom a fitness freak? Well, there are many smart bands or fitness bands that will of great help to meet her fitness goals on a daily basis. Check out the best smart band from a pool of options available in the market out there.

    Truly Wireless Earbuds Gift Ideas For Fashion Lovers

    Truly Wireless Earbuds Gift Ideas For Fashion Lovers

    Truly wireless earbuds have become a rage and almost everyone wants to use these earbuds for uninterrupted music listening and hands-free calling.

    Neckband Gift ideas For Working Mothers

    Neckband Gift ideas For Working Mothers

    The neckband style headphones are quite comfortable to wear for a hands-free music listening and voice calling experience. So, you can consider giving your mother such a gift this Mother's Day.

    Headphones Gift Ideas For Music Lovers

    Headphones Gift Ideas For Music Lovers

    These days, almost everyone prefers headphones for an immersive music listening experience. So, you can try purchasing a pair of headphones to gift for mom and make her feel special.

    Laptops Gift Ideas For Mothers Working From Home

    Laptops Gift Ideas For Mothers Working From Home

    If your mother is working from home, then you can surprise her by gifting a laptop as it will definitely help in making her job quick and easy.

    Tablet Gift For Easy Cary For Traveling Lovers

    Tablet Gift For Easy Cary For Traveling Lovers

    Is your mom involved in traveling a lot, either due to her job or personal basis? Well, you can gift her a tablet as it will be of great help for her.

    Digital And DSLR Cameras For Photography Lovers

    Digital And DSLR Cameras For Photography Lovers

    Undoubtedly, photography skills are to be nourished and you can help your mom improve her skills with a DSLR by gifting her one this Mother's Day.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 14:17 [IST]
