Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A53 5G, OnePlus Ace, Redmi Note 11, And More

Smartphone launches have continued right into the fourth month of the year. New devices like the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G have hit the Indian market and have been trending ever since. We have listed Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. The list includes top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and so on.

The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes several Samsung phones. These are Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s, and the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The popular flagship, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is also on this popular list.

Samsung aside, the Last Week Most Trending Smartphones list also includes several other brands. For instance, the anticipated OnePlus Ace is also on this list. Plus, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is also on this list.

Apart from this, Chinese brand Xiaomi phones are also on the list of Last Week Most Trending Smartphones. This includes the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi Civi 1S. Plus, the popular Redmi Note 11 is also on this list.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery OnePlus Ace Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (OxygenOS 12 for global)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Xiaomi Civi 1S Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 10-bit 3D flexible OLED screen

Octa Core (4 x 2.5GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP autofocus front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Specs

6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

