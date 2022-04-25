Just In
- 15 min ago OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Better Than OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G?
- 1 hr ago Realme Smart TV X Full HD Features And India Price Revealed; Launching On April 29
- 2 hrs ago Realme Narzo 50A Prime Review: Basic Smartphone In A Stylish Formfactor
- 2 hrs ago Tecno Phantom X Listed On Amazon India; 48MP Dual Selfie Cameras, 5GB Virtual RAM Confirmed
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Royal Enfield YoY Sales Figures Dip Marginally: Himalayan Registers Strong Growth
- Lifestyle Delhi Hospital Successfully Treats Chronic Constipation Using Biofeedback Therapy
- Movies Shammi Kapoor's Son Reveals His Father Did Not Tell Him About His Second Marriage With Neela Devi
- Sports Laureus Sports Awards: Max Verstappen, Elaine Thompson-Herah bag top honours
- News Himachal Pradesh to implement Uniform Civil Code? Here's what CM Jai Ram Thakur has to say
- Finance 3 Top Performing Large And Mid-Cap Funds Given Over 10% SIP Returns In 1 Year
- Education BPSC Admit Card 2022: How To Download BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Hall Ticket
- Travel Tips For First Time International Travellers
Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A53 5G, OnePlus Ace, Redmi Note 11, And More
Smartphone launches have continued right into the fourth month of the year. New devices like the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G have hit the Indian market and have been trending ever since. We have listed Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. The list includes top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and so on.
The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes several Samsung phones. These are Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s, and the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The popular flagship, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is also on this popular list.
Samsung aside, the Last Week Most Trending Smartphones list also includes several other brands. For instance, the anticipated OnePlus Ace is also on this list. Plus, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is also on this list.
Apart from this, Chinese brand Xiaomi phones are also on the list of Last Week Most Trending Smartphones. This includes the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi Civi 1S. Plus, the popular Redmi Note 11 is also on this list.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
OnePlus Ace
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (OxygenOS 12 for global)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Xiaomi Civi 1S
- 6.55-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 10-bit 3D flexible OLED screen
- Octa Core (4 x 2.5GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP autofocus front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999