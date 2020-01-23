Epson EcoTank Monochrome M2170 Review: Brilliant Performance At Low Printing Cost

Design

If you're looking for a printer which can fit on your office desk then this will be a good option for you because the Epson EcoTank M2170 comes with a compact design. The device is available in black and white combination color option. The ink tank is integrated inside the printers on the right corner, on top of that it has a bottle nozzle which ensures spill-free and error-free refilling.

Design-wise, the printer looks premium and the plastic build makes it much lighter than it looks. As mentioned above, it is duplex ink tank printer and the upper part sports a sleek scanner which will allow users to scan and print directly.

The Epson M2170 also sports a display along with functional keys which makes the operations much easier. The display is big visible enough to operate it and the response of the functional buttons are impressive.

The design of the printer has not missed a single shot to impress us and the touch and feel of the device is also premium.

Software And Connectivity

Speaking of the software part we must say that we have not faced any issue while using the printer. Be it sending print commands from laptops, smartphones, or PC. We have noticed two firmware update which the printer has initiated of its own, it will only require your permission to proceed the update.

On the connectivity part, the Epson Monochrome M2170 offers USB 3 output, WiFi, WiFi Direct, and Ethernet. With the help of these connectivity options, you can operate the device without any issue.

Moreover, you needn't have to download a separate app on your smartphone to send a printing request. All you need to do is to connect to the device via Wi-Fi and start printing. The Epson printer is compatible with the following operating systems:

Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10

Windows Server 2003 / 2008 / 2012 / 2016

Only printing and scanning functions are supported for Windows Server OS

Mac OS X 10.6.8 or later

Brilliant Performance

Epson EcoTank Monochrome M2170 is a black and white printer and it is capable of delivering a speed of 20 ipm (Impression Per Minute) and 39ppm (Page Per Minute) which make sure that every job is done on time. The printing speed of the device is very impressive. During our use, we printed close to 50 to 60 A4 size papers and the commands where given from all possible devices.

We haven't faced any difficulty with the printing speed of the device which has added more scores in this review. Coming to the printing quality, we have noticed that the quality of the printer was neat and premium. There was no ink splash or tore edges which we have seen some of the printers.

Throughout the review the performance of the Epson printer was impressive and at this price range, the company is offering an excellent deal.

Printing And Ink Cost

Epson claims that the printing cost of the printer is just 12 paise per page and consumer 20x less power than a traditional monochrome laser printer. The bottle of ink which comes with the packaging comes with an ultra-high page yield of up to 6,000 pages. The ink bottle from Espon comes with a price tag of Rs. 699.

Thoughts On Epson EcoTank Monochrome M2170

We have tested the Epson EcoTank Monochrome M2170 for a week and during our use, we haven't faced any issues from the printer in terms of connectivity, quality, and printing speed. At this price range, Epson is offering a good deal if you are looking for a professional monochrome printer.