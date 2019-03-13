Xiaomi Mi Router 4A & 4A Gigabit officially announced: Price starts at Rs 1200 News oi-Vivek Xiaomi Mi Router 4A Gigabit can offer up to 1000 Mbps

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi Router 4A and the Xioami Mi Router 4A Gigabit routers with 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi standards. Here is everything you need to know about the latest router from Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Mi Router 4A is a Mi Router 3C successor.

Xiaomi Mi Router 4A and the Xioami Mi Router 4A Gigabit price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Router 4A will be available from 19th of March for 119 Yuan or Rs 1,200, whereas the Xiaomi Mi Router 4A Gigabit retails for 169 Yuan or Rs 1,700 in China. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Router 4A and the Xiaomi Mi Router 4A Gigabit in India.

Xiaomi Mi Router 4A and the Xioami Mi Router 4A Gigabit features and specifications

In terms of looks and aesthetics, the Mi Router looks identical. The Gigabit router supports LAN with 1 Gbps download speed, whereas the non-Gigabit variant does not support Gigabit level internet speed. These routers support both 2.4 GHz (802.11n) and 5.0 GHz (802.11ac) Wi-Fi bands with a maximum download speed of 300 Mbps, and 867 Mbps, respectively.

The Mi Router 4A router is powered by the MediaTek MT7628DA chipset, whereas the Gigabit model runs on the MT7621A MIPS Dual Core SoC with 880 MHz clock speed. Both models offer 16 MB of RAM and 64 or 128 MB of internal storage on the standard variant and the Gigabit variant, respectively.

The Mi Router 4A can handle up to 64 active connections, and the Gigabit model can support up to 128 concurrent connections (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz). To improve the network coverage, these routers feature four external omnidirectional antennas.

The Xiaomi Mi 4A Router and the Mi 4A Router Gigabit has two output LAN ports and a single RJ45 WAN port (input) and a power input port. Users can remotely control these routers using Mi WiFi app on Android and iOS platform.

