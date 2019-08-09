10 Things To Consider While Building A Gaming PC

Motherboard

We do not believe in the fact that a GPU is the most important part of a gaming PC. A motherboard is the one thing that can harness the power from GPU, CPU, RAM, and other components. So, look for a motherboard that is meant for gaming.

Our Recommendation: MSI Z390-A PRO LGA1151

GPU

Next comes the GPU. A good CPU can further enhance your gaming experience by offering higher frame rates even on most demanding games. As of now, we suggest getting an RTX GPU from Nvidia with support for Real-Time Raytracing, as games like Battlefield V and The Shadow Of The Tomb Rider does support Raytracing.

Our Recommendation: ZOTAC GeForce RTX 2080 Super Twin Fan 8GB GDDR6 256-bit Gaming Graphics Card

CPU

Though most of the graphics on a game are rendered by the GPU, a capable CPU coupled with a good CPU can further enhance the gaming experience. Instead of spending the entire chunk of budget on a GPU, get a good combination of a CPU and a GPU.

Our Recommendation: Intel BX80684I78700K 8th Gen Core i7-8700K

Cooling Solution

Though you might have a high-performance CPU and GPU, the PC has to have a good cooling solution so that the performance will not bottleneck while gaming continuously. Always go for a liquid cooling solution with multiple exhausts.



Our Recommendation: Corsair Hydro CW-9060027-WW All-in-One Liquid CPU Cooler

PSU

Having a high-capacity and high-quality power supply unit is also an important part of building a gaming PC. The entire components will be depending on the PSU. Always get PSU from a known brand and make sure that it will is sufficient to cater to the needs of your gaming PC.



Our Recommendation: Corsair Builder Series CX600 Power Supply

SSD

Most of the modern games like the GTA V are around 60GB in space, and loading those games from takes more than a minute. To improve the game load time, go with a faster SSD, possibly an NVMe with at least 256GB storage space.



Our Recommendation: Western Digital SN750 NVMe 1TB Solid State Drive

RAM

Always go with a dual-channel DDR4 RAM that offers better efficiency and better bandwidth compared to the DDR3 RAM. We recommend a minimum of 8GB RAM, and it is advised to opt for 16GB if the budget permits.



Our Recommendation: Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4 3000Mhz

Monitor

A gaming PC should always have a monitor with a higher refresh rate and lower response time. It is recommended to go with at least 1080p resolution with a display port to get most out of your gaming PC.



Our Recommendation: Acer Nitro VG271U IPS 27-inch Gaming Monitor

Keyboard

Always go with the mechanical keyboard, which offers better key travel and faster response time. A mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting will further enhance the overall aesthetics of your gaming RIG.



Our Recommendation: Cosmic Byte CB-GK-11 Black Eye Wired Aluminium Mechanical Keyboard

Mouse

Pair the mechanical keyboard with a gaming mouse that offers higher DPI. Games like CS: Go can utilize higher DPI and some games will work well at lower DPI.



Our Recommendation: Logitech Hero 502