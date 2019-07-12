Asus Announces Three New Gaming Products For Indian Market News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

ASUS has announced three exciting products especially focused on the Lifestyle, Smart home and Gaming Market in India. Lyra Voice, an all-in-one home network solution featuring an integrated 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Triband Wi-Fi router, Amazon Alexa and Bluetooth stereo speakers. The Rapture GT-AC2900 is an 802.11ac RGB Wi-Fi gaming router designed to meet the distinct needs of PC, console and mobile gamers.

Lyra Voice

Lyra Voice supports operation in three types of WiFi modes: as an AiMesh router or node, as a stand-alone router, and as a universal WiFi repeater. As an AiMesh router, Lyra Voice enables users to create a whole-home WiFi system. It is priced at Rs 24,990 and will be available through offline stores.

As an AiMesh node, Lyra Voice extends a current AiMesh WiFi network, so users can place it anywhere. It also doubles as a smart speaker. When used as an AiMesh node, Lyra Voice inherits all of the current settings and powerful features available on the primary AiMesh router, such as Game Boost and screen-time management tools. Lyra Voice also works as a stand-alone router.

As a WiFi repeater, Lyra Voice lets users extend their current WiFi network to eliminate WiFi dead zones and provide better WiFi coverage. It also integrates Amazon Alexa, enabling voice service, such as asking questions, listening to the news and traffic information, playing music and controlling smart-home devices.

ROG Rapture GT-AC2900

The Rapture GT-AC2900 is an 802.11ac Wi-Fi gaming router that comes with multiple features, including triple-level game acceleration, that gives PC gamers full control over their network, from their PC to the game server, to reduce ping times and deliver low-latency gameplay.

For console gamers, ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 provides simple three-step port forwarding and network management from the intuitive ASUS Router smartphone app. For mobile gamers, ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 supports exclusive AiMesh technology. The device will be selling at Rs 23,900.

ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 offers triple-level game acceleration that prioritizes gaming packets from the gaming device to the game server. The first step of triple-level game acceleration is a dedicated gaming port on ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 that gives priority on the network to any device that plugs into it.

The ASUS Router smartphone app provides the ability to configure Open NAT as well as manage all the router functions including port forwarding, bandwidth limiting, and network diagnostics, without having to use a web interface on their PC.

ASUS VG278QR & VG258QR

Both the monitors are compatible with AMD's FreeSync technology as well. Designed for intense, fast-paced games, the 27-inch VG278QR, 24.5-inch VG258QR gaming monitors feature Full HD resolution coupled with an ultrafast 0.5ms 4 response time and 165Hz refresh rate.

They also feature ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology to make objects in motion look even sharper, so gameplay is more fluid and responsive. ASUS VG258QR and VG278QR all support gamer-centric features, such as ASUS GamePlus to enhance the in-game experience and GameVisual to provide various pre-set display modes that optimize visuals for different types of games.

The VG258QR is priced at Rs 26,500 and the VG278QR will be selling for Rs 31,500.

