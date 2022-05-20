Borderland 3 Worth Rs. 2,990 Now Available For Free: Limited Time Deal News oi-Vivek

Borderland 3, the critically acclaimed first-person-shooter style video game launched in 2019, is now available for free on Epic Games Store. The game usually retails for Rs. 2,990 for Windows and macOS platforms, and the same will be available for free till 26th May 2022 on Epic Games Store.

How To Get Borderland 3 For Free?

All you need to do to get Borderland 3 for free is to go to Epic Games Store, logic if you are already a member, or create a new account. Under the Store section, you will find Borderland 3 listed for free. Click on the same and redeem the game. Once you own the game, you will also get an e-mail confirmation.

Do note that, Borderland 3 will be available for free until 25th May 2022, and post that you have to buy the game by paying Rs. 2,990. Once you get Borderland 3 for free within the sale period, you will be able to keep the game for a lifetime. If you get Borderland 3 on Epic Games, then you will be able to play this on PCs running on Windows and macOS.

Get #Borderlands3 Standard Edition for FREE on the @EpicGames Store for a limited time! Tag a friend you want to make some mayhem with!



💥 https://t.co/hqD1emUU8Z pic.twitter.com/gHbZ5r71zf — Borderlands (@Borderlands) May 19, 2022

Borderland 3 Details

Borderland 3 is a first-person shooter game, hence, the game will be presented to you in a first-person view. The game is around 20GB in size and is developed by Gearbox Software and is available for PC, Mac, Playstation, and Xbox platforms. Hence, Borderland 3 is a cross-platform game, available for various gaming devices.

This is the third installment in the Borderland franchise. The game offers plenty of guns along with an interesting storyline. You can either play Borderland 3 solo or in multi-player mode, and in both settings, the game will help you kill some time.

More Free Games Incoming

Epic Games Store is expected to bring even more free games in the coming weeks. The store has offered some titles like GTA: V, Control, Hitman, and more for free. And now, the online games store is expected to giveaway more interesting video games for free. Epic Games Store will announce its next free game on the 27th of May 2022.

