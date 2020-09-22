Microsoft Acquires A Mega Video Game Studio; What Does It Mean For Gamers? News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks for a whopping $7.5 billion. This could completely change the gaming experience on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC forever. The computer OS company has officially confirmed that the acquisition will cost a whopping $7.5 billion.

Do note that, Bethesda Softworks is one of the largest privately-held game developers and publishers in the world and this is indeed good news for the PC and Xbox gaming enthusiasts and not much for PlayStation users.

The gaming industry is currently speculated to collect $200 billion just in 2021 and Microsoft will get a large share of that pie, given it has Xbox, PC gaming, and now the Bethesda Softworks's account. With this merger, Microsoft now controls game franchises like Dishonored, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Door, Starfield, The Evil Within, and Prey.

What Does This Means For Gamers?

With the launch of the next-generation consoles around the corner, this is a big move from Microsoft that screams how the entity is committed to make PC and Xbox a better gaming platform for the coming days. The company can now work in tandem with the game developers to make sure that the titles offer better gaming experience on Microsoft gaming platforms.

Additionally, Xbox and PC are likely to get more exclusive titles in the coming days, especially from Bethesda Softworks. If you are someone who likes to play any of the games on the day-one of release, then it is best to stick with Microsoft.

With an affordable console like the Xbox Series S and now with this acquisition, it looks like Microsoft is a step ahead of Sony when it comes to the console gaming market. However, Sony also has a few tricks up its sleeves, which makes PS5 more desirable than Xbox Series S/X.

