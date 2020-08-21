ENGLISH

    Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020; Everything You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Microsoft recently announced Flight Simulator 2020 for Xbox and Windows 10 PC. The game has received amazing reviews across the platforms with its life-like graphics quality and it even supports 4K HDR gaming.

    If you are planning to get a copy of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, then here are some of the things that you need to know before getting a copy. As this is a high graphics quality game, a regular laptop or a desktop might not offer the best possible gaming experience.

    Do note that, the Flight Simulator 2020 cannot be played on Windows 10 S Edition, and HDR functionality is only available on select TVs and laptops.

    Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Minimum System Requirement

    • Operating System: Windows 10 (v. 1909) Or Newer
    • CPU: Intel i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200
    • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 770 or Radeon RX 570
    • Memory: 8GB RAM, 2GB VRAM
    • Storage: 150GB
    • DirectX: DirectX 11

    Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Recommended System Requirement

    • Operating System: Windows 10 (v. 1909) Or Newer
    • CPU: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
    • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590
    • Memory: 16GB RAM, 4GB VRAM
    • Storage: 150GB
    • DirectX: DirectX 11

    Where To Buy/Download Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 In India?

    You can buy Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 from either Steam or from Xbox official website. If you have a subscription for the Xbox Game Pass for PC, then you can download the standard version Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 for free.

    • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Standard Edition Details
    • Price: Rs. 3,990
    • 20 highly detailed plains and 30 hand-crafted airports
    • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Deluxe Edition Details
    • Price: Rs. 5,990
    • 25 highly detailed plains and 35 hand-crafted airports
    • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition Details
    • Price: Rs. 7,990
    • 30 highly detailed plains and 40 hand-crafted airports

    Buy Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 here

    From Xbox.comFrom Steam

    Read More About: microsoft game news pc
    Story first published: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 9:09 [IST]
