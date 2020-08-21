Just In
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020; Everything You Need To Know
Microsoft recently announced Flight Simulator 2020 for Xbox and Windows 10 PC. The game has received amazing reviews across the platforms with its life-like graphics quality and it even supports 4K HDR gaming.
If you are planning to get a copy of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, then here are some of the things that you need to know before getting a copy. As this is a high graphics quality game, a regular laptop or a desktop might not offer the best possible gaming experience.
Do note that, the Flight Simulator 2020 cannot be played on Windows 10 S Edition, and HDR functionality is only available on select TVs and laptops.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Minimum System Requirement
- Operating System: Windows 10 (v. 1909) Or Newer
- CPU: Intel i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 770 or Radeon RX 570
- Memory: 8GB RAM, 2GB VRAM
- Storage: 150GB
- DirectX: DirectX 11
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Recommended System Requirement
- Operating System: Windows 10 (v. 1909) Or Newer
- CPU: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590
- Memory: 16GB RAM, 4GB VRAM
- Storage: 150GB
- DirectX: DirectX 11
Where To Buy/Download Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 In India?
You can buy Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 from either Steam or from Xbox official website. If you have a subscription for the Xbox Game Pass for PC, then you can download the standard version Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 for free.
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Standard Edition Details
- Price: Rs. 3,990
- 20 highly detailed plains and 30 hand-crafted airports
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Deluxe Edition Details
- Price: Rs. 5,990
- 25 highly detailed plains and 35 hand-crafted airports
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition Details
- Price: Rs. 7,990
- 30 highly detailed plains and 40 hand-crafted airports
Buy Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 here
