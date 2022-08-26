Microsoft Won't Increase Xbox Prices In India Because They Are Already Up News oi-Vivek

The global economic slowdown has started showing its effects across industries, and it has not even spared gaming consoles. Sony recently bumped up the prices of the PS5 Digital Edition and the PS5 gaming consoles in select markets. Interestingly, Microsoft has decided not to rise the prices of the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X.

This does not apply to the Indian market, as Microsoft recently increased the prices of the Xbox series S and the Xbox Series X. After two successive price hikes, the Xbox Series S officially retails for Rs. 37,990. Similarly, even the more powerful Xbox Series X now costs Rs. 3,000 above its official launch price.

Both Sony and Microsoft have been suffering when it comes to stock availability. While the Xbox Series S is readily available on most platforms in India, one might find it hard to get the more powerful Xbox Series X. It's the same case with the Sony PS5 and one has to pay a premium price or the black market price to get their hands on one.

While the prices of the PS5 Digital Edition and the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc have gone up by 50 Euros in Europe, we can expect a similar price hike in India as well. So, the company might increase the price of the PS5 Digital Edition by Rs. 3,000 or 4,000, and the price of the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc is expected to go up by Rs. 5,000.

While Sony and Microsoft were only able to sell a limited number of consoles in the last few years, they are now getting a lot of traction. Despite being a little more expensive than the western world, the gaming consoles do look a lot more enticing with better value for money, especially when compared to building a similarly capable gaming RIG.

