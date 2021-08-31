Sony Silently Tweaks PS5 Digital Edition; Adds Smaller Heat Sink News oi-Vivek

It looks like Sony has tweaked the internals of the PS5 Digital Edition, which costs Rs. 39,990 in India. In fact, this is one of the best latest-generation gaming consoles that do not compromise on either performance or storage, especially when compared to the Xbox Series S.

According to a video published by Austin Evens, the new PS5 Digital Edition comes with the model number CFI-1100B. Do note that, the original PS5 Digital Edition comes with the model number CFI-1015B. The major difference between the two variants is that the latest model is a whopping 300 grams lighter.

What Makes The New Console Lighter?

Sony has actually tweaked the fan on the new PS5. However, despite having differently designed fans, it weighs just as much as the fan on the older PS5 Digital Edition. The only thing that has helped Sony to shed some weight is the cooling radiator, which is not only smaller but is now 300 grams lighter.

The same video that reported these changes also confirmed that the new PS5 Digital Edition gets slightly hotter than the original PS5 Digital Edition. This was speculated to have a negative impact on the performance of the gaming console. However, people on the internet have commented that the newer console is actually much more efficient, and an increase in the temperature actually depicts how efficient is the cooling solution on the newer model.

As of now, there is no clear evidence if Sony has actually made the PS5 Digital Edition more efficient or the company has done this to cut some bill of material cost. Nonetheless, you will only be able to buy the newer model of the PS5 Digital Edition from now on, so, there is no way to choose between these two variants.

Should You Get PS5 Digital Edition

If you like to play exclusive titles and usually buy games online, then the Sony PS5 Digital Edition is a great device, as it costs Rs. 10,000 less than the regular edition with a Blue-Ray disk drive. However, every time the PS5 has gone on sale in India, the consoles were sold out swiftly; hence you need to be pretty quick to grab one.

