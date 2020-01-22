ENGLISH

    Microsoft recently confirmed that its upcoming gaming console will be called the Xbox Series X. Unlike the earlier generations of gaming consoles, this one looks like a PC tower and is stated to be the most powerful gaming console. The company has also shared some of the features that the console will offer.

    Xbox Series X Live Images Spotted Online, New Features Revealed

     

    Now, months before the official unveiling, the Xbox Series X has been spotted in wild, revealing some of the features that Microsoft didn't disclose. It is pretty evident that the console has been leaked by a tester, as it mentions "prototype -- not for sale" message in bold letters. In fact, it doesn't even have the official name on it.

    According to the leaked image, the Xbox Series X has a single HDMI port along with two full-sized USB ports. It also has an ethernet port and a SPDIF port audio out port. There is a large rectangular port, which is expected to be used for diagnostic reports and this might not make it to the final product.

    Xbox Series X Live Images Spotted Online, New Features Revealed

    Having a single USB means, one can only connect this console to a single monitor, which has been the same from the very beginning of gaming consoles. However, unlike gaming consoles, PCs offer multiple I/O port, where one can easily connect at least two monitors without any issue.

    There are a lot of vents on the back panel of the Xbox Series X to offer a better cooling solution. Similarly, the backplate of the console might be user-replaceable, which should help users to replace or swap some of the parts on the console.

     

    Bad For Leakster

    This is definitely bad news for the leakster as the photo clearly showcases the serial number and barcode. Brands use serial numbers to track the testing units. In this case, Microsoft will definitely notice it and this could her/his last beta testing hardware from Microsoft/Xbox team.

    Source

    Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 11:59 [IST]
