Jio To Soon Launch Tablet & TV In India; Here’s What To Expect News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The demand for tablets seems quite high. Some smartphone manufacturers have already entered into the tablet segment, while some are prepping up to enter. Now, Indian telecom giant Jio seems to be competing with other smartphone makers soon.

Jio is expected to foray into the tablet segment which could be dubbed as the Jio tablet. Not only the tablet but the brand is also said to bring a television named Jio TV. The new development has revealed the launch timeline of the upcoming Jio tablet and the Jio TV.

Jio Tablet & Jio TV Launch Expected Soon

91mobiles comes to know from tipster Mukul Sharma that the Jio is currently working on the Jio tablet and the Jio TV. Both the products will go official sometime next year.

Jio Tablet & Jio TV: What To Expect?

Although, the report did not reveal the features of these products. The tablet is expected to be based on PragatiOS which was developed in association with Google for the JioPhone Next. Further, we expect a bigger battery, some pre-installed Jio apps, and a larger screen. In terms of processor, the upcoming Jio tablet might use a Qualcomm processor.

In terms of pricing, we can safely assume the upcoming Jio tablet will be a budget offering like other Jio products. It is believed to compete with other entry-level tablets in the market.

On the other hand, we expect the Jio TV will be available in different screen sizes and is believed to include OTT apps. However, we will suggest our readers take this as speculation until any reliable info comes out.

Jio Tablet & Jio TV: Expected Launch Timeline

As of now, the exact launch date or timeline is yet to be revealed. There is a chance Jio could launch both the TV and the tablet alongside the upcoming JioBook laptop which was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing.

The Geekbench listing revealed the JioBook might run the MediaTek MT6788 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. It is also managed to score 1178 points and 4246 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The Jio laptop is also said to support an HD resolution of 1366x768 pixels and a mini HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for connectivity. It might run Android 11 OS. Looking at the features, one can safely assume it will carry an affordable price tag.

What We Think

As of now, Jio has not shared any word regarding its upcoming products. All in all, Jio seems to be trying to make an affordable portfolio for the Indian market which will give budget-conscious consumers wide options to choose from.

Besides, Jio has also announced a price hike for all its prepaid plans. The cheapest Jio plan for 28 days now costs Rs. 155 instead of its previous price of Rs. 129. Also, you will need to spend Rs. 179 for the 1GB per day plan which was priced at Rs. 149. To know all Jio's plans, you can head over to our previous story.

Best Mobiles in India