Mi TV Lux Ultra 82-inch 8K OLED Launched With HDMI 2.1 News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has officially launched its first 8K smart TV -- the Mi TV Lux Ultra 82-inch 8K OLED. Along with the high-resolution, this model also supports 5G networks and it comes with a 5G SIM card slot.

Besides, the company has also launched the Mi TV Lux 82-inch 4K. Both models support a 120Hz refresh rate, making these excellent TVs even for the gaming enthusiasts.

Mi TV LUX Ultra 82-inch 8K OLED Features

The Mi TV LUX Ultra 82-inch 8K OLED comes with an 82-inch OLED panel with a native resolution of 7680×4320p. It offers 178degrees of viewing angle along with 98 percent DCI-P3 Color Gamut. It TV also offers features like 1400000:1 contrast ratio, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and a peak brightness of 2000nits.

The Mi TV LUX Ultra 82-inch 8K OLED is powered by the Novatek 72685 quad-core processor with two cores based on Cortex A73 and the other two are derived from Cortex A53. The smart TV offers 4GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which is the highest amount of storage that we have seen on any TV.

As per the connectivity, the smart TV supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and three HDMI 2.1 ports, offering a higher data transfer rate. The product has a retractable speaker setup consisting of 8 speaker units with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTS: Audio.

Mi TV Lux 82-inch 4K: Features

The Mi TV Lux 82-inch 4K also comes with an OLED display with identical contrast ratio and viewing angle as of the Lux Ultra. This iteration is based on the MediaTek MT9650 quad-core processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. As per the speaker setup, this model gets a 6-speaker setup, and it also supports Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTS: Audio.

Pricing And Availability

The Mi TV LUX Ultra 82-inch 8K OLED costs 49999 yuan (approx Rs. 5,00,000) and the Mi TV Lux 82-inch 4K costs 9999 yuan (approx Rs. 1,00,000). Both models will go on sale from October 21st.

