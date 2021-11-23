Oppo K9 & R1 Smart TVs Range: Features, Specifications & India Launch Date News oi-Rohit Arora

Oppo is set to launch a new Smart TV range in Chinese market along with the new Reno7 smartphone line-up. The new series- R1 Enjoy Edition will boast 4K panels with 93% DCI-P3 color gamut, MEMC technology and high-quality audio setups tuned by Dynaudio. The same audio setup was first seen on Oppo's premium S1 Smart TV range, but wasn't offered on the previous R1 Smart TV range.

The upcoming R1 Enjoy Edition Smart TVs will be powered by MediaTek chipsets and are touted to come with 8K video playback support. Oppo is expected to introduce the new smart TV range in at least three different screen sizes- 43", 55" and 65/75".

Besides the R1 Enjoy and S1 Smart TV range, Oppo also sells its K9-Smart TV range in China with TV panels ranging from 43-inches to 75-inches. As per a report from 91mobiles.com, Oppo will make an entry into the Indian smart TV market with this particular series. Let's find out more about the Oppo K9 Smart TV line-up.

Oppo K9 Smart TV Range Features & Specifications

The K9 Smart TV line-up was introduced in China in May 2021. The Smart TV range brings three different panel sizes- 43", 55" and the newly added 75" big-screen TV. Notably, all the TVs in the K9 range boast 4K LCD panels with the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The 4K LCD panels support HDR10+ and HLG support. The massive 75-inch screen is a 10-bit panel and supports up to 1.07 billion colors.

Interestingly, the Oppo K9 Smart TV line-up runs on Android with the ColorOS TV 2.0 operating system on top of it. The ColorOS TV skin is a key differentiation aspect of Oppo's Smart TVs and should enhance the overall viewing experience on the big panels. Notably, the ColorOS TV 2.0 OS will lock horns with Xiaomi's PatchWall UI, which is known for its rich content discovery engine and useful features.

As far as the underlying hardware is concerned, the Oppo K9 Smart TV range is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor and will boast 2GB RAM and 8/16GB storage options. These TVs will come equipped with all required ports and the latest connectivity standards such as Wi-Fi 6, e-ARC, HDMI 2.1, etc.

It will be interesting to see how Oppo will place the new smart TVs in India knowing how aggressively Xiaomi prices its Mi and Redmi Smart TVs across the price brackets. Xiaomi alone holds a 23% market share in the Smart TV category in India and Oppo will have to come up with a definite plan and exciting products at aggressive prices to match the competition.

Oppo is expected to launch its Smart TVs in India in Q1 2022. We will bring all the information closer to the official launch of the Smart TVs.

As far as the Oppo Reno7 smartphone range is concerned, the company will launch three models in the new series- Reno7 SE, Reno7, and Reno7 Pro. The new phones will flaunt high refresh rate panels with punch hole selfie cameras and will feature quad-lens rear cameras. Similar to their predecessors, the Reno7 series handsets will also come equipped with 65W fast-charging support.

The Reno7 series devices will soon make it to the Indian market and will be priced between Rs. 25-45,000 price bracket.

Image Source

Best Mobiles in India