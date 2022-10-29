Redmi Smart TV X86 With 4K Launched For ₹56,000: Cheapest 86-inch TV In India? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi at its Redmi Note 12 series event also unveiled its latest Redmi Smart TV X86. It is one of the biggest TVs in the category and comes at an affordable price. The Redmi Smart TV X86 offers a premium build, bezel-less design, 4K resolution, MEMC, a quad-core processor, and DTS HD sound, among others. Can it disrupt the TV market if brought to India? Let's dive into its specifications to understand better.

Redmi Smart TV X86: Features, Specifications

The Redmi Smart TV X86 flaunts a premium full metal body construction. It gets a bezel-less display with a screen-to-body ratio of 97 percent. The television unit measures 1.92 x 1.10 meters and sports a large 86-inch panel with 4K (3840×2160 pixels) resolution, △E≈3 high color accuracy, 1 billion colors, and a 178-degree viewing angle. The display also supports MEMC, which adds frames to your videos or games for a smoother viewing experience.

Talking about its internals, the Redmi Smart TV X86 is powered by a quad-core chipset comprising four ARM Cortex-A55 cores and the Mali G52 MC1 (MP2) GPU to handle the graphics duties. The TV is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory to store your apps, games, pictures, and videos.

The gigantic 86-inch screen is complimented by two 10W high-fidelity speakers. To elevate the audio experience further, it packs in DTS-HD sound and restored live sound effects. The Redmi X86 features a Xiao AI that offers far-field voice control, smart assist, weather info, and more. You can make use of the Bluetooth remote to voice control various functions of the TV and trigger voice assistance.

In terms o connectivity and I/O ports, the TV comes with dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, Infrared, two HDMI (1x ARC), two USB 3.0 ports, one AV port, one ATV/DTMB port, one S/PDIF, one Ethernet port.

Redmi Smart TV X86: Will It Come To India?

The Redmi Smart TV X86 comes at a very aggressive price tag of CNY 5,299 (approx. ₹60,100) in China. Customers who pre-book it will get it at a special price of ₹4,999 (approx. ₹56,700). The TV will go on open sale in China on October 31, 2022, and will be available to purchase via JD.com and other local retail outlets.

Most of Xiaomi's competitors in India offer a 65-inch television at this price point. The Redmi Smart TV X86 could disrupt the television market in India if priced around ₹60,000-₹65,000. However, Xiaomi is yet to announce its global availability, which could happen in a few weeks/months.

