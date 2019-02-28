Xiaomi unveils 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro in India alongside Redmi Note 7 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Xiaomi has priced the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch variant for just Rs 12,999 and it can be purchased from Flipkart, Xiaomi Mi store and Mi Home stores in India.

Xiaomi, the Chinese technology giant finally took the wraps off the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in the Indian market. The Redmi Note 7 smartphone was first launched in China in January 2019 and since then the rest of the globe has been eagerly waiting for the launch of the latest affordable smartphone in their respective markets. Xiaomi also announced the Pro variant of the Redmi Note 7 in the launch event held in India. In addition to the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi LED TV 4A Pro in India. Similar to the Redmi Note 7 smartphones, the newly launched Mi TV 4A Pro also carries an affordable price tag in here in the country.

As for the specifications, the latest Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro has been launched with a display panel of 32-inches. Notably, the company had previously introduced the 43-inch display variant of the Mi LED TV 4A Pro in India and it came with a slightly higher price tag than the latest Mi TV 4A Pro 32 variant version.

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch variant comes with an HD Ready display panel with a screen resolution of 768 x 1,366 pixels. The display of the TV delivers a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, a viewing angle of 178-degree. The TV will support both PatchWall UI and Android TV by Google as an OS. Xiaomi is also said to offer over 700,000+ hours of content which the users will be able to enjoy on the new TV.

The other hardware onboard includes an Amlogic 64-bit processor paired with 7th generation imaging engine. There is also a 20W stereo speakers for audio output. The LED TV will come pre-installed features such as Google Assistant and Chromecast support.

Xiaomi MI TV 4A 32-inch pricing and availability:

Xiaomi has priced the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch variant for just Rs 12,999. The TV will hit the stores in India by March 7, 2019. Interested users will be able to purchase a brand new Mi LED TV 4A Pro from Flipkart, Xiaomi online store as well as Mi Home stores also. The sales will begin at 12 noon on March 7 in India on the aforementioned platforms.