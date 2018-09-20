How to enable full-screen video playback in YouTube on the Vivo V11 Pro

How to enable full-screen YouTube view?

To enable full-screen YouTube view on the Vivo V11 Pro, go to Settings > Display and Brightness > Third party app display ratio > YouTube > and select Full screen. This will enable full-screen video playback on the Vivo V11 Pro.

How to disable full-screen YouTube view?

To disable full-screen YouTube view, go to Settings > Display and Brightness > Third party app display ratio > YouTube > and select Safe Area Display. This will disable full-screen video playback on the Vivo V11 Pro.

With this option, you will not lose any content on the video (which is also the default view).

Does this feature work on other smartphones?

It will work on Vivo smartphones with a notch (along with the latest operating system). It solely depends on the individual software maker to enable or disable this feature. In fact, there is no option to utilise the full-screen display on the Xiaomi Poco F1, which also has a notch display.