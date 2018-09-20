How to enable full-screen video playback in YouTube on the Vivo V11 Pro

Related Articles
The Vivo V11 Pro is the latest smartphone from Vivo to launch in India with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also the most affordable smartphone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also has a water drop notch, which helps the device to offer 91.27% screen to body ratio.
Here is a simple trick, which will enhance the overall YouTube viewing experience on the Vivo V11 Pro. As the Vivo V11 Pro comes with a notch, YouTube will not showcase the content on both sides of the notch, which is a bit of a disappointment. Using this feature, one can enable full-screen YouTube playback on the Vivo V11 Pro.
How to enable full-screen YouTube view?
To enable full-screen YouTube view on the Vivo V11 Pro, go to Settings > Display and Brightness > Third party app display ratio > YouTube > and select Full screen. This will enable full-screen video playback on the Vivo V11 Pro.
How to disable full-screen YouTube view?
To disable full-screen YouTube view, go to Settings > Display and Brightness > Third party app display ratio > YouTube > and select Safe Area Display. This will disable full-screen video playback on the Vivo V11 Pro.
With this option, you will not lose any content on the video (which is also the default view).
Does this feature work on other smartphones?
It will work on Vivo smartphones with a notch (along with the latest operating system). It solely depends on the individual software maker to enable or disable this feature. In fact, there is no option to utilise the full-screen display on the Xiaomi Poco F1, which also has a notch display.