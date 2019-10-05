How To Stop Pop-Up Notifications In Microsoft Edge Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

The most used desktop operating system nowadays is Microsoft. The latest Microsoft version provides a lot of customization options and features. It receives a lot of frequent updates but usually Microsoft windows 10 OS is primarily filled with ads. It becomes really annoying at times. You can even find ads on most of its services and apps. Although Edge Browser is a great option it’s still not suitable to be set as a default browser. When you have switched to Windows 10, you can see that a lot of pop up notifications that will keep on recommending you other apps.

These irrelevant pop-ups are a great proof that enough malware is not blocked by Firefox. The pop-ups can spoil the browsing experience of yours and Chrome is not battery efficient too. How to stop Microsoft Edge’s Pop Up Notifications is explained below in steps.

Step 1: Go to Settings to see the Notifications on the computer. In System, Select Notifications and Actions.

Step 2: In the Settings Panel, scroll and go to the option 'Get tips, tricks and suggestions as you use windows’. That way you will not get the suggestion notifications while using the tasks or apps in the Window.

Step 3: The promotion Notifications can be seen in the Edge Browser of Microsoft. These are quite different from that of the General Notifications that are seen usually on Windows 10.

Step 4: When the Notifications do not get disabled, you can go to Settings and then click on View Advanced Settings. There under the Notifications, you can see the Manage Button. It can view and control the websites. It mainly contains the permissions to show the Notifications that you can find inside the Edge Browser. There you can also set the limits for the Notifications. You can disable them so that they do not appear on your screen. It can be used smoothly, and can also prevent a lot of interruptions.

With the help of these methods, the pop-up notifications can be stopped from appearing on the screen and are really helpful when you are really annoyed with the constant pop-ups that keep on appearing on the screen.

Best Mobiles in India