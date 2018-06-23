5 new ways from Google to find your lost Android smartphone easily

From being your alarm that wakes you up in the morning and being the place where you jot something down for future reference, the smartphone has taken over the role of “Dear Diary.” Losing your phone, in addition to being a lost asset, is a major upset to the daily routine that you have grown accustomed to.

Google has come up with plenty of features with the singular aim of tightening the hold on the security of the device. These tools are designed not just to help locate your lost device but also make sure that the process is one of utmost convenience to you as well.

The first version of the system that allows you to track your phones was launched by Google back in 2013 and was called the Device Manager. Then, after a few years, they launched the updated version packed with much more features and dubbed it 'Find My Device.’

All Android devices that run on Android KitKat and above will have the feature enabled by default. The prerequisite for the feature to work seamlessly is to have a stable internet connection as well as Google sign-in with location enabled. This system was designed to allow you to easily show you the location of your device. If the phone that you have lost is not connected to the internet, and you are unable to know the exact current location, you can still make use of Find My Device to obtain the last known location from the Google Maps Location History.

The Find My Device on your phone comes with more ways to track your phone that was available before, some of the notable features that are available are as follows:

The last connected Wi-Fi access point The app can provide you with information regarding the last connected Wi-Fi access point, even if you do not have the exact location of your phone through GPS, you can still be able to track your phone by using the information from the last time it connected to a Wi-Fi access point. Battery Level The Find My Device app can provide you with information regarding how much charge remains on the battery of your device. This will allow the users to estimate how much time is available for you to reach your device before it shuts down. Ring, lock and erase data. Making use of Find My Device will let you not only locate your device but also make your device continuously for a brief period of time, lock your device or even erase all of your data remotely. Android Wear Your Android wear device can do more than just keep track of your fitness levels and tell time, as long as both your android wear and your phone both have location enabled. You can track your phone with your Android Wear device or track your Android Wear device with your phone. Google Home You can ask your Google Home device to locate your device by just saying "OK Google, where is my phone?"