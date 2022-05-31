New Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans Launched: Benefits Detailed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the fastest-growing telecom operators, Bharti Airtel just launched three new broadband plans for its users in India. These new plans under the Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband service come bundled with a slew of benefits, including access to as many as 17 OTT platforms. Besides, users can also access over 350 TV channels.

The new Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband plans are bundled with 17 OTT platforms as mentioned above. These include Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Airtel Xstream Premium, SonyLIV, Hoichoi, Lionsgate, and many others. Also, it includes Airtel 4K Xstream TV Box that will come with access to these services. What's more, there is zero installation cost. Here are the newly launched Airtel broadband plans.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plan Rs. 699

The Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband plan priced at Rs. 699 per month offers unlimited data at 40Mbps speed. Users subscribing to this plan can access Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream Premium. Also, it offers access to 14 OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, HungamaPlay, Shemaroo, Ultra, EPICon, DivoTV, Dollywood, Klikk, Nammaflix, and Shorts TV, over 350 TV channels, and Airtel 4K Xstream Box with a dedicated Relationship Manager.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plan Rs. 1,099

The second plan that has been introduced in the Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband portfolio is priced at Rs. 1,099. This plan comes with unlimited data at 200Mbps speed and bundles access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and 14 OTT platforms as the Rs. 699 Airtel broadband plan. Also, the other benefits remain the same.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plan Rs. 1,599

Lastly, the Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband plan that is priced at Rs. 1,599 comes with a validity of one month and offers unlimited data at a high speed of 300Mbps. Those subscribers who plan to opt for this plan will get more benefits as compared to the other two plans. They will get access to Netflix, Disney+ Hotatar, Amazon Prime, and 14 other subscriptions as mentioned above with the other plans. Also, there is access to over 350 TV channels, Airtel 4K Xstream Box, Airtel Xstream Premium and a relationship manager.

Best Mobiles in India