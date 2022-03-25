Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router Launched For Postpaid Users News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vodafone Idea aka Vi announced the launch of a new Vi MiFi portable 4G router for postpaid subscribers. This new pocket-sized router is claimed to deliver internet speeds of up to 150Mbps. Also, users can connect up to 10 Wi-Fi devices, including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, tablets and IoT devices to the Vi MiFi portable 4G router.

Vi MiFi Portable 4G Router Price In India

The Vi MiFi portable 4G router is priced at Rs. 2,000 in India. It is available for purchase alongside a Vi postpaid plan. Interested users can get their hands on this portable 4G wireless router from the Vi stores in 60 cities across the country. As mentioned earlier, this device is meant only for users who have subscribed to the Vi postpaid plans priced starting from Rs. 399.

Vi MiFi Portable 4G Router Price Specs

As mentioned earlier, the newly launched Vi MiFi portable 4G router for postpaid subscribers offers speeds of up to 150Mbps. As its name indicates, the portable router works only on a 4G connection for customers with an active Vi postpaid plan.

The wireless router creates a personal hotspot for users to connect their devices to the internet. It is similar to the Vi MiFi router for prepaid users in terms of functionality. A 2700mAh battery powers the Vi MiFi portable router and the company claims that it can offer up to five hours of battery life on a single charge. Notably, the portable wireless router from Vi comes with a one-year warranty as well.

How About Competition

In terms of competition, the Vi MiFi portable 4G router will compete against similar offerings from Jio and other companies. To compare, Reliance Jio's JioFi JMR540 router is priced at Rs. 1,999. Also, the company provides its M2S router for free on a 'use and return basis' for select postpaid plans.

Given that the Jio network is quite faster as per numerous speed tests, we can expect higher speeds and faster connectivity to the connected devices as compared to Vi. However, we need to use the Vi MiFi portable 4G router in real-life cases to know more. Until then, we cannot come to any conclusion.

