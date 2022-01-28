MediaTek Launches Kompanio 1380 SoC Processor; Coming To Premium Chromebooks News oi-Megha Rawat

MediaTek has expanded its chipsets portfolio with the release of the flagship-grade Kompanio 1380 chipset for ultra-light and premium Chromebooks. the launch follows the announcement of the Kompanio 1300T platform for tablets and Chromebooks last year. This is a cutting-edge chipset that will be used to power future lightweight computer devices.

MediaTek Kompanio 1380 SoC Processor Announced

The MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor (MT8195) is based on TSMC's 6nm architecture and claims to provide excellent performance without draining the battery. It has four high-performance Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 3.0GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, making it an octa-core processor. The chipset also includes an integrated 5-core ARM Mali-G57 GPU and MediaTek's APU 3.0 multi-core AI processing unit to offer AI-assisted photography and speech app functions.

At 30Hz or 60Hz refresh rates, the processor can power up to two 4K monitors. The chipset enables up to 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate on a single panel. AV1 hardware decoding is also supported, as well as a specialized audio digital signal processor (DSP) for ultra-low power voice on wakeup (VoW) features makes it unique.

MediaTek Kompanio 1380 SoC Features

A MediaTek APU 3.0 multi-core AI processor is included, which the company claims will speed up AI camera and AI speech apps while also extending battery life. While it lacks 5G connectivity, it does include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi 6E support for fast and consistent connections.

MediaTek Kompanio 1380 is specially designed for Arm-based Chromebooks, aimed to give a premium Chromebook experience with powerful execution and extra-long battery life. The MediaTek Kompanio 1380 6nm chip gives smooth cloud gaming capacities with better AI elements. The chip is said to be released soon this year.

Acer has effectively affirmed that it will begin the shipment of its recent Chromebook Spin 513 gadget in the coming months. It will be accessible in select areas and will initially be delivered in North America from June 2022. It is right now obscure when this Acer Chromebook or a Kompanio 1380-controlled PC will show up in India.

