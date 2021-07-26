Victus By HP 16 Gaming Laptops With OMEN DNA Launched In India: Comes With Latest Intel/AMD CPU News oi-Vivek

HP India has officially launched two new mid-tier gaming laptops under the new series -- Victus by HP. As the name suggests, the Victus by HP is a large form-factor gaming laptop with a 16-inch display, powered by either an AMD or Intel CPU.

According to the company, the Victus By HP 16 is shaped using OMEN's DNA, which is a premium gaming laptop range from the company. With this lineup, the company is also giving an option to the user to go with either the Intel or the AMD version of the laptop.

Victus by HP 16 With AMD CPU Specifications

The Victus by HP 16 comes with a 16-inch FHD resolution display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 300nits. It has a thin bezel design. Despite having a 16-inch screen it has a form factor of a 15-inch laptop.

The laptop is powered by either the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or the Rzyen 7 5800H with up to 16GB RAM, which is user-upgradable up to 32GB. The graphics are handled by up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile on the top-of-the-line variant with 6GB of video memory. Lastly, it offers 512GB of SSD-based storage.

Victus by HP 16 With Intel CPU Specifications

The Victus by HP 16 with Intel CPU also comes in two configurations. One can go with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H or the Core i7-11800H. This laptop also offers up to 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD-based storage solution. Lastly, it offers up to the RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 video memory.

The Victus by HP 16 with the AMD CPU comes in Mica silver color while the Intel variant is available in Performance Blue color. HP India claims that the construction of the speaker housings and bottom base of the chassis and outer boxes and fiber cushions are made using 100 percent sustainably sourced materials and are recyclable.

Victus By HP 16 Pricing And Availability

The Victus by HP 16 with Intel/AMD CPU will go on sale in India starting today. The AMD version of the Victus by HP 16 starts at Rs. 64,999 with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H while the Intel version with the Core i5-11300H costs Rs. 74,999. The Ryzen version will go sale on Amazon while the Intel version will be available exclusively via Reliance Digital.

Do note that, the base models of these laptops come with the GTX 1650 GPU, and one has to spend well over a lakh to get the model with the RTX 3060 GPU.

Looking at the specs sheet and the graphics capabilities of the Victus by HP 16, these laptops should be able to offer a great gaming experience at 1080p resolution and should be able to handle even the most demanding AAA titles without any issue.

