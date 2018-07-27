Grab gadget accessories for free on Paytm Mall

What if we told you that you can buy gadget accessories for free? Yes, it is possible with Paytm's e-commerce website Paytm Mall. The company has introduced a new store where it is offering a deal known as Imported Steal Deals. The store is offering products like smartphone cases, screen protectors, data cables, headphones, speakers and more.

Here is the list of gadget accessories which you can avail at less than Rs 60.

Xclusive Plus audio splitter cable is priced at Rs 37 with 100 percent cash back. These cables will allow users to share their music without comprising the audio experience. The device has two 3.5mm audio jacks which will allow users to plug two headphones at the same time. For availing 100 percent cash back on the device buyer needs to enter the promo code FIRSTTIMELUCKY.

Portable smartphone fan is available at Rs 37 along with a cashback of 100 percent. At the time of purchase, buyers need to input the promo code IMPORTED, and the complete amount will be transferred to buyers Paytm wallet.

Xclusive Plus High-Quality USB cable is priced at Rs 122 with 100% cashback. The Paytm Mall will give the cash back to the customer which will be transferred to the buyer's Paytm account.

Back Case For Redmi 5 is available at a discounted price of Rs 22. This product is also subjected to a 100 percent cash back.Buyers need to put promo code IMPORTED at the time of payment and the cashback will be transfer to their Paytm wallet.

Realme 1 anti-shock and anti-shatter screen protector is available at Re 1 which is one of the cheapest deal, moreover, it also comes with 100 percent cash back. The Realme 1 smartphone users can get a screen protector for free from the e-commerce website. For buying this product for free customers need to apply promo code IMPORTED at the time of payment.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 anti-shock and anti-shatter screen protector is also priced Re 1 along with a cashback of 100 percent, buyers can get it for free after using the promo code IMPORTED.

Xclusive Plus, Type C data cable is priced at Rs 18 along with a 100 percent cash back. You can avail the cables for free of cost by using promo code FIRSTTIMELUCKY at the time of paying for the device.

Honor 7C anti-shock and anti-shatter screen guard is at Re 1 with 100 percent cashback buyers can get that back in your Paytm wallet by using promo code IMPORTED.

But there is a catch, nothing comes for free as we all know, you have to pay the shipping charges of the products what you are purchasing. Moreover, a single promo code can't be used more than one time. So choose your product wisely.