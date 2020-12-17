Apple iPhone 12 Pro ProRAW Photography: For The Protographers

How To Enable Apple ProRAW?

Update your iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 12 Pro Max to iOS 14.3. Then, go to Settings > Camera > Formats, then enable Apple ProRAW under Photo Capture. Open the camera app and tap on the RAW option to click ProRAW photos on your iPhone.



Do note that, one can capture ProRAW photos using all four camera sensors on the iPhone 12 Pro, and it works in every lighting condition. However, when compared to the regular photos (which will be either in HEIF or JPEG) RAW photos will be large in size.



An Apple ProRAW photo on average will be 25MB in size. So, if you have an iPhone with just 128GB of internal storage, you might fill out the storage much quickly if you tend to capture RAW photos instead of regular photos.

Capturing Apple ProRAW Photos

Capturing Apple ProRAW photos is as simple as capturing regular photos on an iPhone. Once ProRAW mode has been enabled, one just has to toggle the RAW switch to capture the RAW photos. Just like the regular photo mode, ProRAW mode supports features like tap to focus, change of exposure, and it even supports night mode.



With ProRAW mode, the smartphone disables live mode, and it only captures a single image, which will be around 25MB in size. So, keep that in mind. As stated earlier, one can also capture a selfie with the RAW mode on the iPhone 12 Pro.

Should You Capture RAW Images On iPhone 12 Pro?

If you are a professional, who knows how to handle a RAW image, then capturing an image in the ProRAW mode makes a lot of sense. These images will offer a flat color profile, allowing the user to edit according to her/his choice.



However, if you want an image that you would like to post on social media sites, then capturing an image using the regular mode should be the choice. In this case, Apple does all the editing and post-processing to give a good looking image. The RAW images that I captured on the iPhone 12 Pro looked a bit dull (they should look like that) when compared to the same images that I captured using the regular mode.



If you are serious about photography, capture in ProRAW mode, and spend time to perfect it using post-processing tools. However, if you want an image that is ready-to-use, then click a photo using a regular mode, as iPhone 12 Pro is definitely one of the best camera smartphones of 2020, and you will not be disappointed with the image quality.