Buying Guide – Best Premium Smartphones To Buy in India Right Now
We recently witnessed several premium smartphones launched in India. Some of which have been added to the list. These flagship smartphones are from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, Nokia, Honor, and OPPO which come with either IP67 or IP68 rating. These premium handsets are powered with the robust chipsets, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage.
They are fitted with as much as 4,200 mAh battery capacity, along with fast charging support. The list has phones with up to triple cameras at the rear and around two sensors at the front, offering clearer shots in daylight as well as dark conditions. With these phones, you can even capture 4K video recording at 60fps.
Oneplus 7
Best Price of OenPlus 7
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A80
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A80
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition
Best Price of OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery
Huawei P30 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging
Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark 2
Key Specs
- 6.39 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor
- 6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- 48MP + 12MP Dual Camera LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- Liquid Cool 3.0
- NFC
- 4000 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone XS Max
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS Max
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Nubia Red Magic 3
Best Price of Nubia Red Magic 3
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Apple iPhone XS
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Nokia 9 PureView
Best Price of Nokia 9 PureView
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3320mAh battery with fast charging, Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10e
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 16MP camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,100mAh battery with fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
Honor View 20
Best Price of Honor View 20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 20
Best Price of Honor 20
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
- 8GB RAM 256GB ROM
- 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone XR
Best Price of Apple iPhone XR
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 (2 x Cortex A76 2.6 GHz + 2 x Cortex A76 1.92 GHz + 4 x Cortex A55 1.8 GHz) processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
Asus 6s
Best Price of Asus 6Z
Key Specs
- 6.46-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Oneplus 7
Best Price of OnePlus 7
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Redmi K20 Pro
Best Price of Redmi K20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,790
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
13,999
-
10,999
-
14,970
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
10,964
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999
-
3,000
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
35,999