Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Discounts Offers On Best Poco Smartphones

Going into the details, the Flipkart Black Friday is offering the Poco F3 GT smartphone with a 17 percent discount, costing just Rs. 28,999. Similarly, the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Poco M2 Pro are now available for Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively.

The Flipkart Black Friday is also extending its discount offer on the popular Poco X3 Pro with a 20 percent price cut. The smartphone can now be bought for Rs. 18,999. Similarly, the Poco C3 and the Poco C31 are now priced at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively at the Flipkart Black Friday.

