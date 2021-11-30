Just In
Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Discounts Offers On Best Poco Smartphones
Poco is one of the most popular brands in India. Coming as a separate brand from Xiaomi, Poco smartphones offers best-in-class cameras and overall performance. If you're looking for a new Poco smartphone, the Flipkart Black Friday is the right place to head to. Here, one can check out some of the best smartphones from the brand like the Poco F2 GT, Poco M3 Pro 5G, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Black Friday on Poco smartphones.
Going into the details, the Flipkart Black Friday is offering the Poco F3 GT smartphone with a 17 percent discount, costing just Rs. 28,999. Similarly, the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Poco M2 Pro are now available for Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively.
The Flipkart Black Friday is also extending its discount offer on the popular Poco X3 Pro with a 20 percent price cut. The smartphone can now be bought for Rs. 18,999. Similarly, the Poco C3 and the Poco C31 are now priced at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 8,499, respectively at the Flipkart Black Friday.
POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs.28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs.14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)
POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs.18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)
POCO X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (17% off)
POCO M2 Pro is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)
POCO C31 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO C3 (Lime Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (13% off)
POCO C3 is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Reloaded (Greyish Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)
POCO M2 Reloaded is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X2 Special Edition (Phoenix Red, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 20% off)
POCO X2 Special Edition is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Black Friday Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
