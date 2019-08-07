Just In
- 9 min ago Samsung Unveils Most Advanced Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy Note 10+: Price, Specifications And Features
- 22 min ago Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition Goes Official
- 46 min ago Samsung Galaxy Book S With 23 Hours Battery Life Announced
- 4 hrs ago FaceBook Sues Two App Developers For Click Injection Scam
Don't Miss
- News Baahubali actor Madhu Prakash apprehended after wife commits suicide in Hyderabad
- Sports PKL 2019: Haryana Steelers stage comeback against Patna Pirates
- Movies Rishi Kapoor Showers Praise On Sara Ali Khan For Carrying Her Own Luggage At The Airport!
- Finance Pakistan Downgrades Diplomatic Relations With India; Suspends Bilateral Trade
- Lifestyle Kangana Ranaut & Karisma Kapoor Flaunt Their Handloom Saris On The National Handloom Day 2019
- Automobiles Honda Developing Compact Hybrid System For 2020 Honda City: Petrol-Hybrid Variant Coming To India
- Education MP Board Supplementary Result 2019 Announced For Class 10th & 12th
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Flipkart Freedom Sale 2019: Great Offers on iPhones, No Cost EMI Available
It's a matter of nearly one day from now for the Freedom sale to start on Flipkart. During the sale, users can purchase some iPhones at different given EMI plans with no-cost options. A few of these phones can be seen in the list below. The users can even seek extra 20% off on these phones, under freedom countdown sale that will start from 19:47 until 20:19.
A few other offers are 10% instant discount on ICICI credit and debit cards, extra discount on exchange of phones, Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid orders, 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit and debit cards, 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 1-year brand warranty on phones, and more.
It must be noted that the Flipkart Plus members can lock the deals from 7th August, 8 PM onwards until the sale ends. The members can buy smartphones using super coins and will avail some exclusive discounts on these phones.
Apple iPhone Xs (No cost EMI Rs 8,325/month. Standard EMI also available)
Buy This Offers On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
- 14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor, 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2658mAH lithium-ion battery
20% Off On Apple iPhone XR
Buy This Offers On Flipkart
Key Specs
- (6.1-inch) display with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- 12MP rear camera | 7MP front facing camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM
- 64GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor
- 2716mAH lithium-ion battery
23% Off On iPhone X
Buy This Offers On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature
- Display: 5.8-inch Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
- Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours
25% Off On iPhone 8 Plus
Buy This Offers On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh Battery
7% Off On Apple iPhone 8
Buy This Offers On Flipkart
Key Specs
- Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels
- Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front Face time HD camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
- Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time
26% Off On iPhone 7 Plus
Buy This Offers On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP primary camera with optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, optical image stabilisation, quad-LED true tone flash and live photos, 4K video recording at 30 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps and 7MP front facing camera
- iOS v10.0.1 operating system with 1.3GHz A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion quad core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single SIM
- 2900mAH lithium-ion battery
16% Off On iPhone 7
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- Display: 4.7-inchHD 3D-touch touch capacitive touchscreen display and home button with 1334x750 pixels and wide color, splash, water and dust resistant
- Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front camera with HD Face time
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS 10 and iCloud operating system with A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor
- Battery: 1960 mAH non-removable lithium ion battery
33% Off On iPhone 6s
Buy This Offers On Amazon
Key Specs
- Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels
- Camera: 12 MP Rear camera with Auto focus, 4K Video recording and flash | 5 MP front camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM
- Operating System and Processor: iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor
- Battery: 1715 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time
2% Off On Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Buy This Offers On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2750 mAh battery
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
36,990
-
39,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
14,960
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
10,960
-
11,468
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999
-
3,000
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960