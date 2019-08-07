ENGLISH

    Flipkart Freedom Sale 2019: Great Offers on iPhones, No Cost EMI Available

    By
    |

    It's a matter of nearly one day from now for the Freedom sale to start on Flipkart. During the sale, users can purchase some iPhones at different given EMI plans with no-cost options. A few of these phones can be seen in the list below. The users can even seek extra 20% off on these phones, under freedom countdown sale that will start from 19:47 until 20:19.

    Flipkart Freedom Sale Offers – Get iPhones On No Cost EMI

     

    A few other offers are 10% instant discount on ICICI credit and debit cards, extra discount on exchange of phones, Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid orders, 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit and debit cards, 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 1-year brand warranty on phones, and more.

    It must be noted that the Flipkart Plus members can lock the deals from 7th August, 8 PM onwards until the sale ends. The members can buy smartphones using super coins and will avail some exclusive discounts on these phones.

    Apple iPhone Xs (No cost EMI Rs 8,325/month. Standard EMI also available)

    Key Specs

    • 12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera
    • 14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
    • iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor, 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • 2658mAH lithium-ion battery

    20% Off On Apple iPhone XR

    Key Specs

    • (6.1-inch) display with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
    • 12MP rear camera | 7MP front facing camera
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM
    • 64GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
    • iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor
    • 2716mAH lithium-ion battery

    23% Off On iPhone X
     

    Key Specs

    • Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature
    • Display: 5.8-inch Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
    • Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
    • Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours

    25% Off On iPhone 8 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance
    • 2691mAh Battery

    7% Off On Apple iPhone 8

    Key Specs

    • Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels
    • Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front Face time HD camera
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM
    • Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor
    • Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time

    26% Off On iPhone 7 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
    • 12MP primary camera with optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, optical image stabilisation, quad-LED true tone flash and live photos, 4K video recording at 30 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps and 7MP front facing camera
    • iOS v10.0.1 operating system with 1.3GHz A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion quad core processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory and single SIM
    • 2900mAH lithium-ion battery

    16% Off On iPhone 7

    Key Specs

    • Display: 4.7-inchHD 3D-touch touch capacitive touchscreen display and home button with 1334x750 pixels and wide color, splash, water and dust resistant
    • Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front camera with HD Face time
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM
    • Operating System and Processor: iOS 10 and iCloud operating system with A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor
    • Battery: 1960 mAH non-removable lithium ion battery

    33% Off On iPhone 6s

    Key Specs

    • Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels
    • Camera: 12 MP Rear camera with Auto focus, 4K Video recording and flash | 5 MP front camera
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM
    • Operating System and Processor: iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor
    • Battery: 1715 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time

    2% Off On Apple iPhone 6s Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
    • 12MP ISight Camera
    • 5MP Front Facing Camera
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Touch ID
    • LTE Support
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 2750 mAh battery

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
