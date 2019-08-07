Flipkart Freedom Sale 2019: Great Offers on iPhones, No Cost EMI Available Features oi-Harish Kumar

It's a matter of nearly one day from now for the Freedom sale to start on Flipkart. During the sale, users can purchase some iPhones at different given EMI plans with no-cost options. A few of these phones can be seen in the list below. The users can even seek extra 20% off on these phones, under freedom countdown sale that will start from 19:47 until 20:19.

A few other offers are 10% instant discount on ICICI credit and debit cards, extra discount on exchange of phones, Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid orders, 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit and debit cards, 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 1-year brand warranty on phones, and more.

It must be noted that the Flipkart Plus members can lock the deals from 7th August, 8 PM onwards until the sale ends. The members can buy smartphones using super coins and will avail some exclusive discounts on these phones.

Apple iPhone Xs (No cost EMI Rs 8,325/month. Standard EMI also available) Buy This Offers On Flipkart

Key Specs

12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

14.73 centimeters (5.8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor, 4GB RAM

64GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

2658mAH lithium-ion battery 20% Off On Apple iPhone XR Buy This Offers On Flipkart

Key Specs

(6.1-inch) display with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

12MP rear camera | 7MP front facing camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM

64GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor

2716mAH lithium-ion battery 23% Off On iPhone X Buy This Offers On Flipkart

Key Specs

Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera | 7 MP front TrueDepth camera with Retina Flash and Animoji feature

Display: 5.8-inch Full HD+ capacitive touchscreen display with 2436x1125 pixels

Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11.1.1 operating system with 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 2716 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time of 21 hours 25% Off On iPhone 8 Plus Buy This Offers On Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2691mAh Battery 7% Off On Apple iPhone 8 Buy This Offers On Flipkart

Key Specs

Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front Face time HD camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 64GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v11 operating system with 1.2GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa core processor

Battery: 1821 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time 26% Off On iPhone 7 Plus Buy This Offers On Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera with optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, optical image stabilisation, quad-LED true tone flash and live photos, 4K video recording at 30 fps and slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 120 fps and 7MP front facing camera

iOS v10.0.1 operating system with 1.3GHz A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion quad core processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single SIM

2900mAH lithium-ion battery 16% Off On iPhone 7 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

Display: 4.7-inchHD 3D-touch touch capacitive touchscreen display and home button with 1334x750 pixels and wide color, splash, water and dust resistant

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera | 7 MP front camera with HD Face time

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS 10 and iCloud operating system with A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor

Battery: 1960 mAH non-removable lithium ion battery 33% Off On iPhone 6s Buy This Offers On Amazon

Key Specs

Display: 11.93 centimeters (4.7-inch) HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen display with 1334x750 pixels

Camera: 12 MP Rear camera with Auto focus, 4K Video recording and flash | 5 MP front camera

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM | 32GB storage | Single nano SIM

Operating System and Processor: iOS v10 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor

Battery: 1715 mAH lithium ion battery providing talk-time 2% Off On Apple iPhone 6s Plus Buy This Offers On Amazon

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Bluetooth 4.2

Touch ID

LTE Support

Non-removable Li-Ion 2750 mAh battery

