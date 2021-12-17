MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Performance Benchmarked: Better Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1?

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Geekbench 5 Performance

On Geekbench 5.1 CPU benchmark, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 posted 1273 points on single-core CPU performance and 4324 points on multi-core CPU performance. When compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC offers better performance on both single-core and multi-core CPU performance.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC AnTuTu Performance

AnTuTu is a holistic smartphone benchmark app, which tests the capability of CPU and GPU and gives out a score. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 scored 1017488 points on AnTuTu. Similarly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 scored 1061361 and gets an edge over the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 GFX-Manhattan 3.1 Benchmark

The GFX-Manhattan 3.1 is a GPU-bound benchmark, which tests the graphics capability of a processor. On this benchmark, the Dimensity 9000 SoC posted an average FPS of 162fps on the 1080p Manhattan 3.1 Offscreen test.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 GFX-Aztec 1440p Vulcan Benchmark

On the GFX-Aztex 1440p Vulcan 3DMark GPU benchmark, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC offered an average FPS of 43. This is still a good number, especially for a processor that is inside a tiny slab with no active cooling solution.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Better Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1?

There is no straight answer to this question. It looks like the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC has a strong CPU, which can outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, when it comes to GPU performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 takes the lead. However, both processors offer strong performance and should be capable of handling most tasks on modern smartphones without any issue.