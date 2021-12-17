ENGLISH

    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Performance Benchmarked: Better Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1?

    By
    |

    MediaTek has officially shared the benchmark numbers of its latest Dimensity 9000 SoC. The Dimensity 9000 SoC is said to go against the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and is also the first truly flagship chipset from MediaTek.

     
    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Performance Benchmarked

    MediaTek has now shared the numbers from popular benchmarking platforms such as AnTuTu, Geekbench, and 3D Mark benchmarks. These benchmarks give us a hint towards the raw capability of the processors and indicate the best performance that one can get from these chipsets.

    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Geekbench 5 Performance

    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Geekbench 5 Performance

    On Geekbench 5.1 CPU benchmark, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 posted 1273 points on single-core CPU performance and 4324 points on multi-core CPU performance. When compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC offers better performance on both single-core and multi-core CPU performance.

    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC AnTuTu Performance

    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC AnTuTu Performance

    AnTuTu is a holistic smartphone benchmark app, which tests the capability of CPU and GPU and gives out a score. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 scored 1017488 points on AnTuTu. Similarly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 scored 1061361 and gets an edge over the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 GFX-Manhattan 3.1 Benchmark
     

    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 GFX-Manhattan 3.1 Benchmark

    The GFX-Manhattan 3.1 is a GPU-bound benchmark, which tests the graphics capability of a processor. On this benchmark, the Dimensity 9000 SoC posted an average FPS of 162fps on the 1080p Manhattan 3.1 Offscreen test.

    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 GFX-Aztec 1440p Vulcan Benchmark

    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 GFX-Aztec 1440p Vulcan Benchmark

    On the GFX-Aztex 1440p Vulcan 3DMark GPU benchmark, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC offered an average FPS of 43. This is still a good number, especially for a processor that is inside a tiny slab with no active cooling solution.

    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Better Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1?

    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Better Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1?

    There is no straight answer to this question. It looks like the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC has a strong CPU, which can outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, when it comes to GPU performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 takes the lead. However, both processors offer strong performance and should be capable of handling most tasks on modern smartphones without any issue.

    Read More About: MediaTek news processor qualcomm
    Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:02 [IST]
