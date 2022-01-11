National Youth Day: Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 15,000 For Youth Features oi-Harish Kumar

2022 is here and if you are looking for a new budget smartphone to buy this year, you have come to the right place. We have listed some of the best budget smartphones from the top brands which you can buy in India to make your purchasing decision easy.

Although these are called budget smartphones, they are feature-packed and offer the best technologies at affordable pricing. Check out all the budget smartphones that you can consider in India in early 2022.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime Price: Rs. 12,499

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Realme 8i Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M12 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP macro camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE,

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Infinix Note 11 Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED screen with up to 750 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery POCO M3 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (Typical) battery Vivo Y21 2021 Price: Rs. 13,990

Key Specs 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Realme Narzo 50A Price: Rs. 11,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Moto G40 Fusion Price: Rs. 15,930

Key Specs

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

20W Turbo Charging

6,000 mAh Battery Infinix Note 11S Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.95-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 10

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme Narzo 30 Price: Rs. 12,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery OPPO A53s 5G Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,890mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy F12 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 128GB Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery

