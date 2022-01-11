National Youth Day: Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 15,000 For Youth

ENGLISH

    2022 is here and if you are looking for a new budget smartphone to buy this year, you have come to the right place. We have listed some of the best budget smartphones from the top brands which you can buy in India to make your purchasing decision easy.

     

    Although these are called budget smartphones, they are feature-packed and offer the best technologies at affordable pricing. Check out all the budget smartphones that you can consider in India in early 2022.

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

    Price: Rs. 12,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Realme 8i

    Realme 8i

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M12
     

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP macro camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE,
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Infinix Note 11

    Infinix Note 11

    Price: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED screen with up to 750 nits brightness
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with XOS 10
    • 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    POCO M3 Pro 5G

    POCO M3 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (Typical) battery
    Vivo Y21 2021

    Vivo Y21 2021

    Price: Rs. 13,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme Narzo 50A

    Realme Narzo 50A

    Price: Rs. 11,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • Expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Moto G40 Fusion

    Moto G40 Fusion

    Price: Rs. 15,930
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 20W Turbo Charging
    • 6,000 mAh Battery
    Infinix Note 11S

    Infinix Note 11S

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.95-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with XOS 10
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme Narzo 30

    Realme Narzo 30

    Price: Rs. 12,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    OPPO A53s 5G

    OPPO A53s 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,890mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Price: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 128GB

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery

