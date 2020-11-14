OnePlus Nord Vs OnePlus 8T: Flagship Or Premium Mid-Range?

OnePlus Nord Vs OnePlus 8T: Price Factor

Starting with the price, the OnePlus Nord is available for Rs. 24,999 for the 6GBRAM + 64GB storage. It also comes in two other variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storge costing Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999. On the other hand, the flagship OnePlus 8T starts from Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

OnePlus Nord Vs OnePlus 8T: Design Details

The OnePlus Nord ships in several color options, but the Blue Marble color has been popular among buyers. The phone flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. As a flat display, the phone is also HDR 10 compatible, making it feature-rich for the asking price.

The OnePlus 8T sports a redesigned back panel, where the camera setup is moved to the right-top corner instead of the center placement. The redesigned OnePlus 8T has been well-received that also includes a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The edge-to-edge display and the frosted glass back panel is certainly something to check out.

OnePlus Nord Vs OnePlus 8T: Processor Performance

Moving on, the features under the hood is another factor to be discussed. The OnePlus Nord draws power from the Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G support, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 8T, as a comparison, draws power from the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Also, the OnePlus Nord packs a 4,115 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge technology. Comparatively, the OnePlus 8T includes a 4,300 mAh battery with the unique 65W fast charging technology. Both phones run Oxygen OS, however, the OnePlus Nord comes with Android 10 and the OnePlus 8T comes with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus Nord Vs OnePlus 8T: Camera Capabilities

The camera is another differentiating factor to consider. The OnePlus Nord packs a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 5MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens. The OnePlus 8T includes a similar quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 5MP macro shooter + 2MP mono lens. Despite a similar setup with 48MP primary shooters, the OnePlus 8T is bulkier with the camera as the other lenses are more powerful.

OnePlus Nord Vs OnePlus 8T: Which Should You Buy?

The ultimate decision comes down to the budget. If your budget permits to go beyond Rs. 40K, the OnePlus 8T would be a great choice for the enhanced display, smoother performance, and better cameras. If you have budget constraints, the OnePlus Nord is the best in its class, offering 5G support, upgraded processor performance, and good camera functionality.