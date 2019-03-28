Paytm Vivo Carnival Offers: Discounts, cashback offers on Vivo smartphones

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    The new and latest sale offers by Paytm known as, Vivo Carnival Offers, brings some of the top-engrossing deals and discounts on some devices. These Vivo handsets can be obtained under excellent cashback offers which you would not like to miss. We have shared a list of some of the best handsets at the bottom- all you need to do is to check each handset individually and purchase accordingly.

    Paytm Vivo Carnival Offers: Discounts, cashback offers on Vivo phones

     

    The shopping platform comes with a lot of exciting deals. The offers are no cost EMI option, great exchange and cashback offers, additional 10% Cashback on purchase using American Express card, additional 10% cashback on Kotak credit cards, and more.

    It offers extended warranty period of 1 year at just Rs. 1499 which offers free repair costs. Also, there has been an inclusion of some promo codes to each device which can make your sale even more pleasing. These codes give you the extra saving amount and while using you also get up to or more than Rs. 2,000 as savings.

    11% off on Vivo V15

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging

    12% off on Vivo V15 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48 + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    15% off on Vivo Y91i

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB/32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.8 aperture
    • Face unlock
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery

    27% off on Vivo Y81i

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch HD+ full view display capacitive touchscreen 2.0 with 88 percent screen-to-body ratio with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution
    • 13MP primary camera
    • 5MP front facing camera
    • Memory, Storage and SIM: 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 256GB
    • Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+3G)
    • Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system
    • MediaTek Helio A22 quad core processor
    • 3260mAH lithium-ion battery

    17% off on Vivo V11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery with fast charging

    21% off on Vivo Y95

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery

    19% off on Vivo Y93

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery

    13% off on Vivo Y83

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera,
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    43% off on Vivo V7 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3225mAh built-in battery

    20% off on Vivo V11

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3315mAh battery with fast charging

    17% off on Vivo Y91

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
