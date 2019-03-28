Paytm Vivo Carnival Offers: Discounts, cashback offers on Vivo smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

The new and latest sale offers by Paytm known as, Vivo Carnival Offers, brings some of the top-engrossing deals and discounts on some devices. These Vivo handsets can be obtained under excellent cashback offers which you would not like to miss. We have shared a list of some of the best handsets at the bottom- all you need to do is to check each handset individually and purchase accordingly.

The shopping platform comes with a lot of exciting deals. The offers are no cost EMI option, great exchange and cashback offers, additional 10% Cashback on purchase using American Express card, additional 10% cashback on Kotak credit cards, and more.

It offers extended warranty period of 1 year at just Rs. 1499 which offers free repair costs. Also, there has been an inclusion of some promo codes to each device which can make your sale even more pleasing. These codes give you the extra saving amount and while using you also get up to or more than Rs. 2,000 as savings.

11% off on Vivo V15

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
12% off on Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery
15% off on Vivo Y91i

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/1.8 aperture

Face unlock

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery
27% off on Vivo Y81i

Key Specs

6.22-inch HD+ full view display capacitive touchscreen 2.0 with 88 percent screen-to-body ratio with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution

13MP primary camera

5MP front facing camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB

Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+3G)

Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system

MediaTek Helio A22 quad core processor

3260mAH lithium-ion battery
17% off on Vivo V11 Pro

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging
21% off on Vivo Y95

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery
19% off on Vivo Y93

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) built-in battery
13% off on Vivo Y83

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera,

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery
Vivo V9 Youth

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery
43% off on Vivo V7 Plus

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery
20% off on Vivo V11

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3315mAh battery with fast charging
17% off on Vivo Y91

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery