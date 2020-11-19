Poco M3 Vs Poco M2: What's New In The Latest Iteration? Features oi-Vivek

Xiaomi's spinoff brand Poco is all set to launch yet another mid-range smartphone on November 24th. The upcoming Poco smartphone is touted to be the Poco M3 and will be available in select markets.

The Poco M3 is expected to replace the Poco M2, which is also a good mid-range Android smartphone. According to leaks and speculations, the Poco M3 is expected to be the rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G. Here is a comparison between the Poco M3 and the Poco M2.

Poco M3 Vs Poco M2 Display

The Poco M3 is likely to offer a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, which is exactly identical to the display on the Poco M2. Both phones will offer 60Hz refresh rate and are likely to be protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.

Poco M3 Vs Poco M2 Processor

One major difference between the Poco M3 and the Poco M2 is the processor. Currently, the Poco M2 is based on the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, whereas the upcoming Poco M3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Both phones will support the 4G network. In terms of RAM and storage, the Poco M3 is expected to come in 4/6/8GB RAM with 64/128/256GB internal storage. Whereas the Poco M2 is available with 6GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage.

Poco M3 Vs Poco M2 Cameras

The Poco M3 will have a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8MP depth sensor. The Poco M2 has a quad-camera setup with a low-resolution 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Poco M3 Vs Poco M2 Battery

The Poco M3 is touted to carry a large 5,900 mAh battery compared to the 5,000 mAh battery on the Poco M2. Both phones will support fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Given the similar display size, the Poco M3 is likely to deliver better battery life when compared to the Poco M2.

Poco M3 Vs Poco M2 Software Experience

At the time of launch, the Poco M3 will ship with Android 10 OS with custom MIUI 12 skin on top, similar to the Poco M2. Both phones will receive Android 11 OS update in the coming days and are also eligible for MIUI 13 update as well.

Which One To Pick?

As of now, there is no information on the price of the Poco M3. Considering the Poco M3 is likely to cost similar to the Poco M2, it does offer a range of improvements like better processor, high-resolution camera, and a larger battery, making the Poco M3 a better option. In India, the Poco M3 is expected to be priced anywhere around Rs. 12,000.

