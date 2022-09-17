Redmi A1 Vs Realme C30: Which Budget Phone Should You Pick? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

The Indian budget smartphone segment is among the most fierce ones in the country. Brands like Redmi and Realme constantly launch devices to cater to this growing demand with upgraded specs. The Redmi A1 and the Realme C30 are among the new budget smartphones launched in India with a price tag of less than Rs. 10,000.

We have compared the Redmi A1 and Realme C30, to allow our readers to make the right purchase decision. Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi A1 and the Realme C30.

Redmi A1 Vs Realme C30: Price Factor

Starting with the price, the Redmi A1 is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB model. On the other hand, the Realme C30 starts from Rs. Rs. 6,999 for the base 2GB + 32GB model. The 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs. 7,999. Both smartphones are available for under Rs. 10,000, which makes it a good deal for buyers.

Redmi A1 Vs Realme C30: Design Differences

Redmi A1 flaunts a 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution, a 120Hz of touch sampling rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The Redmi AI has a leather texture finish that offers a better grip and a smudge-free design.

On the other hand, the Realme C30 features a 6.5-inch with a similar 120Hz touch sampling rate. Buyers can choose from Lake Blue and Bamboo Green colors for this smartphone whereas the Redmi A1 is available in Light Green, Light Blue, and black colors.

Redmi A1 Vs Realme C30: Processor Performance

Under the hood, the Redmi A1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage. Redmi has also included a dedicated microSD card that allows users to expand the memory up to 512GB.

On the other hand, the Realme C30 is powered by the Unisoc T612 processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded by a microSD card. Additionally, both smartphones feature a 5,000 mAh battery paired with a 10W standard charger. Both phones run Android 1 OS Go edition.

Redmi A1 Vs Realme C30: Camera Capabilities

At the rear, both the Redmi A1 and the Realme C30 pack an 8MP AI camera that comes with features like Beauty Mode and Night Mode. Up front, both smartphones feature a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Redmi A1 Vs Realme C30: Which Should You Buy?

The design, display, battery, and cameras are very similar on both smartphones. The main differentiating factor between them is the processor. Both are capable processors, considering the price tag, but the Redmi A1 takes performance a notch higher.

If you're looking for a phone under Rs. 7,000, both devices make a good choice. The Helio processor on the Redmi A1 has been found to deliver a better performance than its Realme counterpart. If you want a phone with a higher RAM, the Realme C30 offers an upgrade for an additional Rs. 1,000, which makes a good deal too.

