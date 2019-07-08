Redmi K20 Pro Vs Redmi K20: The Four Differences You Did Not Know Features oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India is gearing up for the launch of the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro in India on July 17th. The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro are some of the most affordable smartphones, which brings in a lot of innovation into the tablet.

At first, it seems like the only difference between the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro is the chipset. However, there are a lot of minor differences between the two devices, which makes these devices entirely different from one another. Here is a minor difference between the Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20.

Redmi K20 Pro Vs Redmi K20 Comparision

Processor, CPU, And GPU

The Redmi K20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is a flagship chipset from Qualcomm based on the 7nm manufacturing process, whereas, the Redmi K20 is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is an upper mid-tier chipset from Qualcomm, based on 8nm fabrications.

Though both chipsets offer octa-core CPU design, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 offers a maximum clock speed of 2.85 GHz with Kryo 485 architecture, and the Snapdragon 730 runs at a maximum clock speed of 2.2 GHz based on Kryo 470 architecture.

Coming to the GPU, the Redmi K20 has Adreno 618 GPU with 610 MHz clock speed, and the Redmi K20 Pro has a much powerful Adreno 640 GPU. So, in terms of CPU and GPU performance, the Redmi K20 Pro will offer better performance over the Redmi K20.

Camera Capability

On paper, both smartphones have a triple rear-camera setup with the 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, 8 MP OmniVision OV8856 sensor, and a 13 MP S5K3L6 ultra wide-angle sensor.

As the Redmi K20 Pro has Qualcomm Spectra 380 image signal processor, the smartphone can record 4K videos up to 60fps, whereas, the Redmi K20 has the Qualcomm Spectra 350 image signal processor, which can support 4K videos @30fps.

Better Navigation With Dual Channel GPS

The Redmi K20 Pro will be one of the first smartphones to launch with dual channel GPS with L1 / L5, whereas, the Redmi K20 uses conventional single band GPS. The Redmi K20 Pro will offer more accurate navigation compared to the Redmi K20.

Fast charging

Though the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery, the Redmi K20 Pro supports 27W fast charging, whereas, the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging. Do note that, both smartphones will come with an 18W fast charger adapter in the retail package.

Price Difference

In China, the Redmi K20 retails for 1999 Yuan or Rs. 20,000 (for the base variant), and the Redmi K20 Pro retails for 2499 Yuan or Rs. 25,000 (for the base variant). Even in India, the company is expected to maintain at least Rs. 5,000 price difference between these two models.

Our Opinion On The Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20

Without a doubt, the Redmi K20 Pro is a clear winner against the Redmi K20. With a price difference of Rs. 5,000, the Redmi K20 Pro seems like a great deal and will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 7 and the HONOR 20.

