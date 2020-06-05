Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 33W Fast Charging Real-Life Test Features oi-Vivek

Smartphones are beyond a device that is just meant for making calls and SMSs. It's a mini-computer that always stays in our hand/pocket that does a lot of stuff, including browsing the web, playing games, taking photos, and many more.

As phones got more and more powerful, brands started incorporating a heavy battery to offer an all-day battery life. A majority of the phones launched in 2020 have at least a 4,000 mAh battery, whereas some smartphones like the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max come with an even bigger 5,020 mAh battery.

These big batteries are now partnered with fast charging technology allowing users to quickly refuel the battery when in hurry. These fast-charging technologies have now trickled down to budget and mid-range smartphones and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is the fastest charging phone (33W Charge Turbo) under Rs. 20,000 in India and the charger is included in the retail package.

Is 33W fast charging on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max a gimmick or it really works? How fast does the device charges using Charge Turbo technology? Here are the answers to all your questions.

What Does The Company Claim?

According to the official website, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max when used with the default charger can refill the battery from 0 to 50 percent in less than 30 minutes. In our testing, we found out that it just takes 26 minutes to fill 50 percent of the battery which is less than what the company is claiming.

How Much Time Does The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Take To Charge Fully?

The device takes 71 minutes and 30 seconds to charge fully when the phone is in switched off mode and this time might slightly increase if the device is switched on due to the additional power consumption.

Does The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Gets Heated Up While Charging?

Yes, especially in the first 35 to 40 minutes, where both the charger and the device gets fairly warm while rapid charging. Once the charging speed goes down a little the device does get back to the regular temperature.

How To Fast Charge Redmi Note 9 Pro Max?

Make sure to use the power adapter and the data cable that comes with the retail package. Even replacing the cable will make the phone charge slowly. If you have multiple Type-C cables, then look for the one with an orange accent inside.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Fast Charging Graph

Here is a graph of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max fast charging and I have recorded the charging percentage every five minutes. For the first half, the device charges 10 percent every five minutes and as it reaches the halfway mark, the charging does slow down a bit and it takes more than 20 minutes to charge the last 20 percent of the battery.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 33W Fast Charging: Verdict

By these numbers and graphs, is it clear that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is one of the fastest charging smartphones in the market under Rs. 20,000 and it is a huge feat considering the fact that the device comes with a massive 5,020 mAh battery. If you are looking for the fastest charging mid-range phone, then go with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

