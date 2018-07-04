Vivo Z10 vs other best selfie smartphones

Vivo finally took the wraps off its selfie-centric Z10 smartphone. The device is launched at a price of Rs 14,990 for the Indian market. The company is also making it available for purchase via offline stores in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

While the Vivo Z10 offers respectable features, its USP is the 24MP front facing camera. The sensor also allows for Portrait mode pictures with background blur.

The front camera sensor works with preloaded Face Access feature which will help in unlocking the smartphone by identifying different biological facial features.

The selfie-centric smartphone space, as we know it, has been dominated by Vivo and Oppo. But slowly the trend is taking off and other OEMs have started dipping their hands in the selfie-smartphone waters. Let's see how the device stacks up against other selfie-focused smartphones in the same price category.

Huawei P20 Lite Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging Oppo F7 Best Price of Oppo F7

Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto X4 6GB RAM Best Price of Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera wand 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Huawei P20 Pro Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V9 Best Price of Vivo V9

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra Best Price of Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra

Key Specs

6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

23MP camera rear camera

16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera

4G VoLTE

3580mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J8 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Motorola Moto G6 Best Price of Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Samsung Galaxy A6 64GB Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery OnePlus 6 Best Price of OnePlus 6

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Oppo F5 Best Price of Oppo F5

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery