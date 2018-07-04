Vivo Z10 vs other best selfie smartphones

Related Articles
Vivo finally took the wraps off its selfie-centric Z10 smartphone. The device is launched at a price of Rs 14,990 for the Indian market. The company is also making it available for purchase via offline stores in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
While the Vivo Z10 offers respectable features, its USP is the 24MP front facing camera. The sensor also allows for Portrait mode pictures with background blur.
The front camera sensor works with preloaded Face Access feature which will help in unlocking the smartphone by identifying different biological facial features.
The selfie-centric smartphone space, as we know it, has been dominated by Vivo and Oppo. But slowly the trend is taking off and other OEMs have started dipping their hands in the selfie-smartphone waters. Let's see how the device stacks up against other selfie-focused smartphones in the same price category.
Huawei P20 Lite
Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
Oppo F7
Best Price of Oppo F7
Key Specs
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto X4 6GB RAM
Best Price of Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera wand 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V9
Best Price of Vivo V9
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra
Best Price of Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 23MP camera rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3580mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Motorola Moto G6
Best Price of Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Samsung Galaxy A6 64GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Oppo F5
Best Price of Oppo F5
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery