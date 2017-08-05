Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched this week

The last week was an eventful one for the smartphone enthusiasts. From giants like Samsung to domestic brand Swipe, we got to see the unveiling of a number of smartphones.
While some smartphones are meant for the first-time smartphone users, some come with really impressive specs and design. For example, the Samsung SM-G9298 flip phone will make you nostalgic with its old-school clam design but at the same time it offers all the high-end specs. Another domestic company Karbonn launched a budget smartphone with decent features.
Since the options are many, we have here compiled a list containing all the smartphones that were launched in the previous week. Scroll down and take a look at their specs, features and pricing.
Swipe Konnect Power
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Features
- a 5-inch HD IPS (720 x 1280 p) display
- powered by a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB of RAM
- Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16GB of internal storage
- expandable by up-to 32GB via a micro SD card
- a 3000 mAh battery
Coolpad Note 5 Lite C
Buy At Price of Rs 7,777
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Kult Beyond with Android 7.0 Nougat launched at Rs. 6,999
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- A 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels
- runs on Android 7.0 Nougat
- powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storag
- expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot
- a 3000mAh battery
Karbonn Aura Note Play
Buy At Price of Rs 7,590
Key Features
- 6-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung SM-G9298 flip phone
- 4.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED dual displays
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, heart rate sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery with Fast Charging (wired and wireless)
Infinix Hot 4 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 7,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels)HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh with fast charging
Infinix Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh with fast charging
Intex Turbo+ 4G-VoLTE
Buy At Price of Rs 1,999
Key Features
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels)display
- Dual-core Processor
- 512 MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- KaiOS
- 2MP rear camera
- VGA front Camera
- Torch light
- 4G with VoLTE (Voice over LTE)
- 2000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 22,300
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay
- 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
BlackBerry KEYone
Buy At Price of Rs 39,990
Key Features
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola Moto G5S
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto G5S Plus
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Bottom-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging