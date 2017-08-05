Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched this week

The last week was an eventful one for the smartphone enthusiasts. From giants like Samsung to domestic brand Swipe, we got to see the unveiling of a number of smartphones.

While some smartphones are meant for the first-time smartphone users, some come with really impressive specs and design. For example, the Samsung SM-G9298 flip phone will make you nostalgic with its old-school clam design but at the same time it offers all the high-end specs. Another domestic company Karbonn launched a budget smartphone with decent features.

Since the options are many, we have here compiled a list containing all the smartphones that were launched in the previous week. Scroll down and take a look at their specs, features and pricing.

Swipe Konnect Power

Key Features

a 5-inch HD IPS (720 x 1280 p) display

powered by a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor

2GB of RAM

Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

16GB of internal storage

expandable by up-to 32GB via a micro SD card

a 3000 mAh battery Coolpad Note 5 Lite C

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.4 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Kult Beyond with Android 7.0 Nougat launched at Rs. 6,999

Key Features

A 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels

runs on Android 7.0 Nougat

powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal storag

expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot

a 3000mAh battery Karbonn Aura Note Play

Key Features

6-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz Quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung SM-G9298 flip phone Key Features

4.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED dual displays

Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, heart rate sensor

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery with Fast Charging (wired and wireless) Infinix Hot 4 Pro

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels)HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh with fast charging Infinix Note 4

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display

1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to Mali T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4300mAh with fast charging Intex Turbo+ 4G-VoLTE

Key Features

2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels)display

Dual-core Processor

512 MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

KaiOS

2MP rear camera

VGA front Camera

Torch light

4G with VoLTE (Voice over LTE)

2000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay

13MP rear camera

13MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery BlackBerry KEYone

Key Features

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Motorola Moto G5S Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto G5S Plus Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture

Water repellent nano-coating

Bottom-ported loudspeaker

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging