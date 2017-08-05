Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched this week

The last week was an eventful one for the smartphone enthusiasts. From giants like Samsung to domestic brand Swipe, we got to see the unveiling of a number of smartphones.

Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched this week

While some smartphones are meant for the first-time smartphone users, some come with really impressive specs and design. For example, the Samsung SM-G9298 flip phone will make you nostalgic with its old-school clam design but at the same time it offers all the high-end specs. Another domestic company Karbonn launched a budget smartphone with decent features.

Since the options are many, we have here compiled a list containing all the smartphones that were launched in the previous week. Scroll down and take a look at their specs, features and pricing.

Swipe Konnect Power

Swipe Konnect Power

Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Features

  • a 5-inch HD IPS (720 x 1280 p) display
  • powered by a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
  • 2GB of RAM
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 16GB of internal storage
  • expandable by up-to 32GB via a micro SD card
  • a 3000 mAh battery

Coolpad Note 5 Lite C

Coolpad Note 5 Lite C

Buy At Price of Rs 7,777
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
  • 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 7.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.4 aperture
  • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2500mAh battery

Kult Beyond with Android 7.0 Nougat launched at Rs. 6,999

Kult Beyond with Android 7.0 Nougat launched at Rs. 6,999

Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features

  • A 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels
  • runs on Android 7.0 Nougat
  • powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storag
  • expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot
  • a 3000mAh battery

Karbonn Aura Note Play

Karbonn Aura Note Play

Buy At Price of Rs 7,590
Key Features

  • 6-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
  • 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery

Samsung SM-G9298 flip phone

Samsung SM-G9298 flip phone

Key Features

  • 4.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED dual displays
  • Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor, heart rate sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2300mAh battery with Fast Charging (wired and wireless)

Infinix Hot 4 Pro

Infinix Hot 4 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 7,499
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels)HD display
  • 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh with fast charging

Infinix Note 4

Infinix Note 4

Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
  • 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to Mali T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4300mAh with fast charging

Intex Turbo+ 4G-VoLTE

Intex Turbo+ 4G-VoLTE

Buy At Price of Rs 1,999
Key Features

  • 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels)display
  • Dual-core Processor
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • KaiOS
  • 2MP rear camera
  • VGA front Camera
  • Torch light
  • 4G with VoLTE (Voice over LTE)
  • 2000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

Buy At Price of Rs 22,300
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
  • 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • Samsung Pay
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 13MP front camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3600mAh battery

BlackBerry KEYone

BlackBerry KEYone

Buy At Price of Rs 39,990
Key Features

  • 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, scratch-resistant glass protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3505mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Motorola Moto G5S

Motorola Moto G5S

Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Single / Dual SIM
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Single / Dual SIM
  • 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture
  • Water repellent nano-coating
  • Bottom-ported loudspeaker
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

Story first published: Sunday, August 6, 2017, 4:00 [IST]
